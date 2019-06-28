Trending
MLB London Series: What would baseball look like if America lost the Revolutionary War?

Hot dogs, cold Budweiser, and sweltering heartland bleachers that you can (and probably will) fry an Oreo on. There’s nothing more American than a ballgame...unless of course said ballgame is being played an ocean away under the shadow of Big Ben, as it will be this weekend for the MLB’s inaugural London Series. Pitting the Red Sox and Yankees—two of ‘Murica's most ‘Murican franchises—against each other for the first time on foreign soil, the MLB’s latest desperate attempt at relevance got us thinking: What would baseball look like if America had lost the Revolutionary War? As it turns out, totally different and entirely the same.

“Take Me Out to the Ballgame” replaced by “God Save the Queen”

Red Sox United swap “Sweet Caroline” for “Hey Jude”.

Yankees now Yankee Doodle Dandies

Gotta keep the colonists in line.

No more Mr. October or November

The best team over 162 games, as opposed to the team whose leadoff guy got hot down the stretch, wins the championship. Novel concept, I know.

Relegation now in play

New York Mets v Florida Marlins
Rich Pilling

RIP Mets.

Earl Grey and cucumber sandwiches served during tea-time stretch

Cracker Jacks are for peasants.

Links-style infields to reward ground ball hitters

General Views of Royal Liverpool Golf Club
David Cannon

The Gorse Bushes in foul territory are dead though.

Equally racist histories

This also applies to baseball.

Umps now have red cards

Joe West to require restock by the third inning.

Benedict Cumberbatch cast in Field of Dreams remake

He can’t be worse than K-Cos.

Pete Rose still a hero

Someone tell Pete there are more bookies than Starbucks in the UK.

No-Hitters now called “Nil-ers”

You're absolutely right Mr. Cumberbatch, that does have a nice ring to it.

Dingers still called dingers

Loading

View on Instagram

On second thought, that’s already pretty British.

