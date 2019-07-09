Trending
Keep Sports Weird

Matthew Wolff's World: The strangest (and mostly strangely effective) motions in sports history

By
13 minutes ago
Keep Portland Weird sign painted on a building
Silvrshootr

This weekend, the sports world had its eyes trained squarely on Blaine, Minnesota for the 3M Open...hahaha, sorry, sorry. Couldn’t say that with a straight face. OK, so maybe the PGA Tour’s Midwest sabbatical didn’t capture the imagination quite like the U.S. winning another Women’s World Cup or Kawhi taking his talents to Venice Beach, but if the world was watching, what they would have seen was 20-year-old Matthew Wolff besting a man who calculates the barometric pressure on every three-footer with one of the hitchiest, kitchiest swings since a guy named Furyk hit the circuit.

Wolff’s first-ever PGA Tour victory will do little to silence the haters, of course, who are just waiting to say, “I told you so” when it all comes unglued down the stretch on some distant Sunday. But to celebrate all the outsiders and outlaws like Wolff who do their own thing come hell, high water, and swing planes, we compiled a list of sports’ strangest (and most strangely) effective serves, swings, jumpers, tosses, and wind-ups. Let’s keep sports weird, people.

Rick Barry: Granny's Meatballs

The grandaddy, or should we say mammy, of them all. Rick Barry is an NBA Hall of Famer and the Warriors’ best pre-Curry player full stop, but when it came to step to the foul line, Barry tossed up underhand meatballs just like nana used to make. One wonders just how great Shaq could have been if he could have swallowed his pride long enough to try this.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: The Tendonitis

There’s nothing more beautiful in all of sports than a pure jump shot. Conversely, there’s nothing more hideous than Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s, a splay-legged prayer with a signature right elbow tuck that ranges from subtle to dislocated, depending on the severity of Gilchrist’s current affliction. On the brightside, however, at least he’s not Markelle Fultz...

Tim Tebow: Zeus' Revenge

Doug Flutie may have pioneered it, but Tim Tebow perfected a throwing motion that looked like Zeus hurling a lightning bolt from atop Mount Olympus. That Tebow is said to have had divine help ferrying the pigskin to his receivers is only a matter of coincidence.

Steve Cox: Straight Shooter

On September 13th, 1987, Steve Cox became the last man to ever make a NFL field goal with a straight-on run-up, backing up the 60-yard bomb you see above with an even more irrelevant football footnote. Once commonplace, Cox’s technique has been mothballed for decades thanks to the advent of European-style soccer kicking that now dominates the NFL special teams landscape.

Dan Quisenberry: The Snozberry

You could fill tomes with herky, jerky MLB windups, but Dan Quisenberry—aka the Mariano Rivera of the 80s—gets credit for both style and substance, leading the American League in saves a record five times between 1980 and 1985. These snozberries really do taste like snozberries.

RELATED: Watch this kid somehow replicate Matthew Wolff's swing ... in front of Matthew Wolff

Johnny Cueto: Shimmy Yam, Shimmy Yay

The back-to-the-batter trick is as old as Luis Tiant, but Johnny Cueto brought the move to the modern game with a little bit of his own spice: A shoulder shimmy right at the peak of his wind-up. For many an MLB batter, Cueto was just dancing on their grave.

Nick Kyrgios: Under the Table

Tennis’s resident bad boy (an oxymoron, we know) isn’t a big fan of filing those W2s, which is why he prefers to do business under the table whenever possible. Just ask Rafael Nadal, who was the latest to fall victim to Kyrgios’ iconic (and infuriating) sneak-attack at Wimbledon last week.

Karsten Braasch: The Riverboat Gambler

If Karsten Braasch’s serve is a rocking, don’t go a knocking. The German Agassi was best known for smoking during changeovers and beating up on the teenage Williams sisters during a Battle of the Sexes match at the 1998 Australian Open, but he also had one of the most mesmerizing serves on tour, which propelled him to, um, 38th in the world in 1994. Come on, they can’t all be Federer.

Paul Pogba: Sunday Driver

Patience is a virtue, or so Mom always said. But Paul Pogba’s penalty run up would test even the Dalai Lama’s resolve, “jogging” like you used to in high school gym class before exploding through the ball and into the hearts of internet meme makers everywhere.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Keep Sports Weird

Matthew Wolff's World: The strangest (and mostly strangely effective) motions in sports...

13 minutes ago
MLB All Star Game

What would a hypothetical MLB All Star Skills Competition look like? We have some ideas

2 hours ago
The Grind

Matthew Wolff’s speedy arrival, Tiger Woods’ early wake-up calls, and Bryson DeChambeau a meme

3 hours ago
Trick Shots

Justin Thomas goes full Miguel Angel Jimenez in preparation for the Scottish Open

4 hours ago
Show Me the Money

Pete Alonso earned almost twice as much at the Home Run Derby as he will all season

4 hours ago
AFC EAST: Infinity War

Intergalactic supervillain Tom Brady cooks up new equipment violation for 2019 season

a day ago
Good Deeds

There's nothing more Bill Walton than Bill Walton sorting recyclables at a Dead & Company show

July 8, 2019
Hands For Days

This mesmerizing video of Omar Vizquel playing catch is like watching a magician at work

July 8, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Kawhi Leonard and Megan Rapinoe are the perfect geniuses of the weekend

July 8, 2019
Just Take It Easy Man

Jake Arrieta is extremely mad at Todd Frazier, threatens to put a dent in his skull

July 7, 2019
Euro Tour Shenanigans

Eddie Pepperell hits par 3 green with a putter, then snaps putter in half during 14 Club...

July 5, 2019
Random Daggers

European Ryder Cup Twitter handle expertly trolls Team USA on 4th of July

July 5, 2019
Hot Take

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the worst take in sports history

July 3, 2019
Good Sports

Cleveland Browns backup QB issues funny Madden challenge based on his low rating, even offers...

July 3, 2019
Dingers

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. practicing for the Home Run Derby is the hottest video on the internet...

July 3, 2019
Tea Time

Now it's England's turn to be salty about Alex Morgan's World Cup celebrations

July 3, 2019
Say It Ain't So

Fourth of July heartbreak as massive fire tears through two Jim Beam rackhouses

July 3, 2019
America, Golf Yeah

The most unabashedly patriotic ways to play golf like an American this July 4th

July 3, 2019
Related
The LoopMatthew Wolff's World: The strangest (and mostly st…
Home"Autographed Gary Woodland Golf Digest Issue" OFFIC…
The LoopWhat would a hypothetical MLB All Star Skills Compe…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection