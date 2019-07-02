Trending
Wimbledon 2019

The many vibrant shades of Nick Kyrgios on full display during first-round Wimbledon match

By
12 minutes ago
Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019
Rob Newell - CameraSport

Nick Kyrgios is an enigma wrapped inside a riddle. He's simultaneously the craziest and sanest guy in the room. He's self-deprecatingly ego-maniacal. He underachieves based on talent and overachieves based on literally everything else. He's a walking, talking, shouting, serving, racket-breaking duality whose potential for disaster is matched only by his promise for glory. In other words, you never know which Kyrgios you're going to get, but during his first-round Wimbledon match against Jordan Thompson on Tuesday morning, he gave the tennis world the whole enchilada and then some.

He won the first set in a tiebreak and became a Tuesday-before-Fourth-of-July meme in the process.

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
ADRIAN DENNIS

He tried out some new material with the fans...

...and trotted out trusty classics, like slamming the line judge for a bad call.

At one point he even downed an entire bunch of bananas.

RELATED: Nick Kyrgios fined €15,000 for doing NSFW stuff with a water bottle

After winning the third set, he broke out this little number...

...before going on to lose the fourth set 0-6 in just 18 MINUTES...

Spoiler alert: It was his own box's fault.

Finally, just when it looked like Kyrgios was about to make the most Kyrgios match ever even more Kyrgios-y with an epic implosion, he outlasted Thompson 12-10 in a fifth-set tiebreak...but not before taking some time to dial in his cricket swing of course.

Up next on the Kyrgios Emotional Hyper-Coaster is a likely second-round matchup with Rafael Nadal, who Kyrgios called "super salty" after Nadal laid into him back in February, saying he "lacks respect for the public, the rival and himself." Getcha popcorn ready, folks...wait do they eat popcorn at Wimbledon?

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Wimbledon 2019

The many vibrant shades of Nick Kyrgios on full display during first-round Wimbledon match

12 minutes ago
Just a Flesh Wound

Nothing to see here, just a rugby player snapping his dislocated knee back into place and the...

20 hours ago
Explain This

How to watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest without throwing up in your living room

a day ago
National Holidays

8 things you can buy with Bobby Bonilla's annual Mets salary

a day ago
Monday Superlatives

Kawhi Leonard, don't go to the Lakers

July 1, 2019
Absolute Scenes

The British broadcast of the Yankees-Red Sox games in London has been absolutely electric

June 30, 2019
Not Safe For Life

Brooks Koepka gets cheeky (again) while on vacation with girlfriend Jena Sims

June 29, 2019
Oh There Goes Gravity

The song of the summer is this remix of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" using only MLB player names

June 28, 2019
Golf Pads

You have to see the house/resort former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson bought from a former...

June 28, 2019
Alternate History

MLB London Series: What would baseball look like if America lost the Revolutionary War?

June 28, 2019
Flying High

Let's just say the Red Sox aren't flying economy to London

June 27, 2019
Cool Freebies

Senior golfers are *really* excited about getting the full Notre Dame football experience this...

June 27, 2019
Celebrity Golfers

J.R. Smith finally played Pine Valley—and then bought the entire pro shop

June 27, 2019
Met On Met Crime

It's gotten so bad for the Mets that the team's play-by-play man is (politely) destroying one...

June 27, 2019
Viral Videos

Dustin Johnson helps a couple with their gender reveal in heartwarming fashion at a PGA Tour...

June 26, 2019
Blue Crush

The Washington Nationals are bringing back the Expos...well, sort of

June 26, 2019
Never Change, DJ

Dustin Johnson gets asked if he remembers the week after his U.S. Open victory, responds in...

June 26, 2019
Pop Quiz

Can you tell these fake PGA Tour tournament names from their real-life counterparts?

June 26, 2019
Related
The LoopThe many vibrant shades of Nick Kyrgios on full dis…
Golf EquipmentSteve Stricker signs one of the most unusual endors…
Golf News & ToursThis might be the most encouraging news about golf …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection