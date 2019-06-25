Trending
Peak Soccer

Luis Suarez begging ref to yellow card opponent for tripping pitch invader is peak soccer

By
2 hours ago
Chile v Uruguay: Group C - Copa America Brazil 2019
Buda Mendes

You might remember Luis Suarez. No, not from leading the Barcelona line to a La Liga title this season (there's nothing particularly memorable about Barcelona winning, after all) but instead for his long, sordid history as the "biting guy." During the 2014 World Cup, Suarez was caught on camera following an altercation with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini in which he appeared to bite the Italian defender on the shoulder. Chiellini eventually produced the bite marks to prove it and Suarez's World Cup ended in disgrace.

RELATED: Harry Kane misses hole-in-one in most gutting fashion imaginable

The most shocking part of The Chomp Heard Round The World, however, wasn't the fact that it happened, but that it already had twice before, with Suarez also chowing down on Bransilav Ivanovic as a member of Liverpool the previous year and PSV Eindhoven's Otman Bakkal in 2010. Needless to say, the soccer world was prepared to muzzle Suarez for good.

RELATED: Sergio Garcia scores highlight-reel goal in European Tour player-caddie soccer match

But as it turns out, the only thing Suarez is better at than biting is scoring goals, and so he got a second third fourth chance to make millions at a massive club, and he took it, thriving without incident for going on half a decade now. On Monday night, though, Suarez was back on his bullsh*t with the Uruguayan national team at the Golf Cup, first appealing for a handball on a save from the Chile goalkeeper (last time we checked, goalies are allowed to use their hands) before pleading with the referee to administer a yellow card to an opponent for tripping...a pitch invader. Seriously we couldn't make this up if we tried.

Clearly poor Luis was battling the ol' mental demons once again, but thankfully managed to keep his bicuspids holstered for the full 90. We applaud the newfound restraint and the drive defeat your opponent even if you have to lure them over a trap door that looks like astroturf, but come on, man. This is why Americans hate soccer and, in this rare case, we can't say we blame them.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Peak Soccer

Luis Suarez begging ref to yellow card opponent for tripping pitch invader is peak soccer

2 hours ago
The Grind

An epic victory celebration, Michelle Wie's tearful goodbye(?), and a caddie blasts his former...

4 hours ago
Michigan Man

Is this the most Michigan Man-looking Michigan Man who has ever lived?

5 hours ago
So Who Wants to Tell Him?

Ryan Hartman traded while on "off-the-grid" vacation, won't find out for another couple of...

5 hours ago
Swing Like Steph

Here's your first look at Steph Curry's new Under Armour golf collection

June 24, 2019
Close But No Cigar

Harry Kane misses hole-in-one in most gutting fashion imaginable

June 24, 2019
Viral Video

Watch John Daly bank an approach off bleachers to 10 feet of pin

June 24, 2019
Extra, Extra

Meet the mess: The best backpages in New York Mets history

June 24, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Screw it, let's reset the home run record

June 24, 2019
Karma's A ...

Louisville pitcher drops two HARD "F--- you"'s at Vanderbilt batter, promptly blows game the...

June 22, 2019
Respect

Albert Pujols received an all-time ovation in his first trip back to St. Louis on Friday night

June 22, 2019
NBA Drama

Many people are saying Kyrie Irving called into a Boston radio show to defend himself

June 21, 2019
Nice Guys

European Tour pro hits fan in grandstands, treats him to drinks

June 21, 2019
Draft Dreams

Tennessee point guard's NBA Draft party goes from extremely somber to absolutely LIT in a of...

June 21, 2019
Va Va Vroom

Asian Tour pro wins $130,000 BMW with wild ace at BMW International Open

June 21, 2019
Future Prospects

Watch Bubba Watson's son nearly end Brandt Snedeker's season with vicious line drive

June 21, 2019
Hidden Talents

NBA 1st-round pick Dylan Windler is also a golf trick shot artist who had PGA Tour dreams

June 21, 2019
Rain Pants

Hannah Green, the leader of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, was very unprepared for the

June 20, 2019
Related
Best In GolfLululemon and Lydia Ko: The star discusses her new …
Golf News & ToursBMW to step back as title sponsor of FedEx Cup Play…
The LoopLuis Suarez begging ref to yellow card opponent for…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection