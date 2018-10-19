Trending
Sergio Garcia scores highlight-reel goal in European Tour player-caddie soccer match

Sergio Garcia proved he's a fantastic ball-striker in a sport other than golf earlier this week. Competing in the player-caddie soccer match ahead of the Adalucia Valderrama Masters, Garcia scored a highlight-reel goal from deep. Have a look:

RELATED: 17 things you need to know about Sergio Garcia

Holy bend it like Beckham, Batman! That had more left-to-right spin on it than one of the Spaniard's patented power fades off the tee. And how about the green jacket winner barely even celebrating. Talk about acting like you've been there before.

Then again, it seems everyone participating took the contest pretty seriously.

"This is the event of the year," Euro Tour pro Felipe Aguilar says in the above video, "especially when you mix the caddies and the players in the same field."

And since Rory McIlroy wasn't involved, there weren't any injuries to report from the pitch. Good times, indeed.

RELATED: European Tour player makes par save of the year through a tree

