Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño just made the up-and-down of the year — through a tree

There are no easy pitches when you're faced with 30 yards from the rough and only have about 15 feet of green to the hole. But throw a tree in between you and the pin and the situation becomes virtually impossible to navigate. Unless there's a gap between the branches. And you're a tour pro.

Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño at least had both of those things working in his favor when he found himself in a tricky spot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Andalucia Valderrama Masters. And the seven-time European Tour winner pulled off a short-game shot that even Phil Mickelson would be proud of. Check out what might be the niftiest up-and-down of the year:

Great shot. And great commentary.

"Is he trying to go through the V of the tree? Surely, not, no. . . . Yes! Yes! Well, that is amazing. That is absolutely amazing."

The incredible par save gave Gonzo an opening one-under 70 in the weather-delayed event. Ashley Chesters is the first-round leader following a 66.

Gonzo later added this on Twitter:

Good to know. Apparently, he has two middle names then.

