Trending
Heated Rivalries

LSU bride creatively ruins Alabama groom's cake, further proving that SEC fans are the best

By
24 minutes ago

SEC fans are a special breed, a fact we've provided endless evidence of on this here dadgum site. Whether it's a bride altering her LSU-loving husband groom's cake of his dreams, a Georgia fan acting as a human alarm clock in his neighborhood or a Mississippi State baseball fan duping a news channel, it's clear these people are just better at sports-fanning than the rest of us. Now, we can add this LSU bride to that list.

In a viral video tweeted by Louisiana news channel WAFB, a groom is seen cutting his Alabama Crimson Tide-themed cake, and talking some nice smack in the process. As he should be, because his Tide have not only won 20 national championships in the last 10 years (give or take), but they've also steamrolled LSU to the tune of seven straight wins, making a once proud rivalry embarrassingly lopsided in less than a decade. So, as an LSU fan, you've got to take your victories wherever and however you can get them. For this bride, that meant creatively ruining her husband's cake with this A+ troll job. Wait 'til the end to see what we mean:

While Auburn is by far Alabama's biggest rival, LSU is a very close second, and judging by the groom's reaction, LSU's color scheme might be more hateable than Auburn's. For a member of the Tide faithful, I'd imagine seeing the purple and yellow is stomach-churning, beacuse even for an unbiased observer that's quite an ugly inside to a cake. Well played by the bride, who were sure will do just fine in this marriage if she's got more tricks like this up her sleeve.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Heated Rivalries

LSU bride creatively ruins Alabama groom's cake, further proving that SEC fans are the best

24 minutes ago
Say Cheese

Cleveland DMV uses picture of LeBron James to keep people from smiling in their driver's...

3 hours ago
Twitter Mob

The Cubs fan who took a foul ball from a kid is actually not a monster in an M. Night twist

3 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The LeBron Mural Vandalizer is the Sports Villain of the Week

4 hours ago
Viral Videos

British Open 2018: Fan hit by critical Tiger Woods shot captures incredible video of the...

7 hours ago
British Open

British Open 2018: Francesco Molinari credits wife for always watching him: "I don't know how...

20 hours ago
Buckle Up...

British Open 2018: I asked Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey for advice before my round at They...

21 hours ago
Retirement Goals

British Open 2018: Fellow tour pro claims Francesco Molinari has the most mundane retirement...

a day ago
Well Played

British Open 2018: A "hungover" Eddie Pepperell nearly won the claret jug

a day ago
Tough Break

British Open 2018: Did a crying baby prevent Xander Schauffele from winning? Hint: It probably...

a day ago
Pros And Cons

The Anaheim Ducks are bringing back the Mighty Ducks logo, but there are just a few problems

July 22, 2018
Tour Life

British Open 2018: Jordan Spieth pays 9 pounds for a haircut, gets what he paid for

July 21, 2018
Pace Yourself

British Open 2018: Looks like this fan celebrated Tiger's Saturday charge a little too hard at...

July 21, 2018
Style Statements

British Open 2018: Twitter can't get enough of Tom Lehman rocking a backwards hat at...

July 20, 2018
Wait, What?

Worst call in baseball history (and possibly sports history) takes place in Mexican League...

July 20, 2018
Chuck 'Em Up

This box score involving LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball is absolutely bonkers (in a bad way)

July 20, 2018
Golf Guy

British Open 2018: Following a three-under 68 at the Open, Brandon Stone went to play the Old...

July 19, 2018
The Cleveland Branch

The Cleveland Browns' 'Office' parody is pretty good (unlike the Cleveland Browns)

July 19, 2018
Related
The LoopAlabama is already a massive Week 1 favorite in the…
The LoopNick Saban shows why he's a recruiting god with som…
The LoopLSU lineman lifts 605 pounds, lets out guttural scr…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection