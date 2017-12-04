Trending
SEC Nation

Georgia fan acts as human alarm clock for Auburn neighbor at 8 am on Sunday morning

By
6 hours ago

Ask any football fan south of the Mason-Dixon, and they’ll tell you SEC football is THE football. It ain’t about where you're from, it’s who you go for, and this man—America’s leading Heisman Neighbor candidate—is the proof in that ground-n'-pound puddin’. A mere 12 hours after Georgia tanned Auburn 28-7 in the SEC Championship game, effectively punching its ticket to the CFP, Johnny Bulldog here was up with the fog, drawling his pajama-clad taunts right into the bedroom of his Auburn neighbor at 8 freakin’ AM on the Sabbath.

By lunch, the Dawgs were in the playoff and the Tigers were bound for the Peach Bowl, set to do battle again next year just as they will every year from now until the sun burns out. Alongside them will be these two idiots, waging neighborly war eternal until the day a generator-rattling Christmas light contest sends the whole block up in a mushroom cloud and Tim Allen and Will Ferrell sign on to play the antagonists in the inevitable PG-13 holiday comedy adaptation, An SEC Christmas.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
The LoopWatch this Buffalo sportscaster savage a former Bil…
The LoopBEHOLD, the most bizarre soccer celebration in the …
The LoopMike & Mike took the One Chip Challenge and Damien …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection