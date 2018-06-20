Trending
SEC! SEC! SEC!

Mississippi State baseball fan dupes news channel with phenomenal deadpan delivery of fake story

By
5 hours ago

One of the many knocks on SEC fans is that they're a bunch of tree-poisoning, gator-chomping, Rocky Top-singing, cowbell-ringing, Confederate Flag-waving dumb hicks from the deep south. This is selling these fine folks extremely short, especially the football fans, who are arguably the most knowledgable fans in sports.

RELATED: Ole Miss pitcher makes inexplicable error in SEC Championship elimination game

Terry Powell, a Mississippi State diehard, proves this theory true, and it's not because of any breakdown of the Bulldogs' spring game in Starkville. Powell, like all rabid SEC fans, has to find ways to pass the time until football season. So when the Mississippi State baseball team earned a spot in the final eight of the College World Series Powell was headed to Omaha. While he'd love to see the Bulldogs win, baseball is not nearly as serious business as pigskin, which is why Powell let his guard down and worked on his comedy act prior to an interview with a local news channel. Here's his phenomenal deadpan delivery of a fake story about the sacrifices Powell made to be in Omaha that's currently going viral:

This is next-level comedic genius. So next-level that people on Twitter (not the sharpest tools in the shed) actually believe Terry is being genuine. Listen, they do things differently down South, but if you really think Terry's wife's boyfriend sold his prosthetic leg to help buy Terry a ticket to the College World Series you need to get your head examined. As for the news channel that ran this, I'm hoping they knew this would go viral and ran with it.

Either way, Terry Powell just became the latest legendary SEC fan to grace the internet, though he may never top fellow MSU fan Stingray Steve.

RELATED: Georgia fan drives around ATL playing SEC Championship on a TV strapped to his Hummer

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Weird Golf News

British teen gets driving ban for drunkenly going to McDonald's drive-through in golf cart

2 hours ago
Tour Life

Justin Rose's wife owns a stud racehorse with a perfect name

4 hours ago
MLB

"Are baseball players athletes?" debate takes dramatic turn as Cubs pitcher injures himself on...

4 hours ago
SEC! SEC! SEC!

Mississippi State baseball fan dupes news channel with phenomenal deadpan delivery of fake...

5 hours ago
Fight Club

Nothing says summer like a good ol' fashioned softball fight

6 hours ago
NBA

Luka Doncic wants to date Jennifer Aniston, buy a tiger, dunk on Kristaps Porzingis, own your...

7 hours ago
Movers and Shakers

Phil Mickelson is getting into the (robotic?) frozen yogurt business in a big way

9 hours ago
2018 World Cup

Polish mullet kid emerges as the next World Cup hero

June 19, 2018
Social Media Stars

Paige Spiranac makes 2018 Maxim Hot 100 List, gets placed in same category as Kim Kardashian...

June 19, 2018
Call Your Doctor

‘Gaming disorder’ is a real thing and you’ve probably had it for 30 years

June 19, 2018
The Grind

Brooks Koepka's underrated talent, Phil Mickelson's WTF moment, and DJ/Paulina move on after a...

June 19, 2018
Wild Morning

Senators forward Mike Hoffman gets traded twice in less than four hours. Hmm... wonder why

June 19, 2018
Survey Says...

Charles Barkley on Family Feud is must-see TV

June 19, 2018
Life Finds A Way

Jurassic Park "science" consultant says we could be reviving dinosaurs for real in five years

June 18, 2018
Historical oddities

The mildly creepy connection between repeat U.S. Open winners and rising LSU seniors

June 18, 2018
Memorabilia

You can buy the jersey J.R. Smith was wearing when he forgot the score of Game 1

June 18, 2018
Monday Superlatives

The Streaker, whether clothed or nude, is sports' most vulnerable creature

June 18, 2018
Local Boy Makes Good

How Brooks Koepka won fans for life in his Southampton neighborhood last week

June 18, 2018
Related
The LoopJace "Jumbo" Chamberlain's walk-off dinger for Cal …
The LoopOle Miss pitcher makes inexplicable error in SEC Ch…
The LoopWatch Auburn get eliminated from College World Seri…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection