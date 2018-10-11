Trending
Shake n' Steak

LongHorn Steakhouse has its own bourbon now, plan accordingly

By
4 hours ago

Stop us if you heard this before. 1. Millennial eating habits have killed the chain restaurant. 2. Millennial drinking habits have us speeding toward a crippling brown spirits shortage. They're tired narratives, but rooted in truth nonetheless, which is why it's not altogether surprising that LongHorn Steakhouse—think Outback with a different accent—have finally unveiled [drum roll please] their very own limited-edition Knob Creek bourbon. Yes, your weekend was just made.

RELATED: Johnnie Walker and 'Game of Thrones' join forces for inevitable "White Walker" scotch

Part of partnership with Knob Creek, the LongHorn Single Barrel Reserve, despite its seemingly mass appeal, has a bunch of interesting stuff going for it. First of all, it's a single-barrel offering. LongHorn's beverage experts waltzed into a Knob Creek rackhouse and handpicked over 200 different casks. What this means is that the LongHorn Single Barrel Reserve you get in Omaha might be totally different than the one you get in Nashua. After selection, said whiskey—aged from a minimum of nine years—is then bottled uncut at a whopping 120 proof (around 60% ABV). Finally, in case you hadn't already picked up on this, the only place on earth you're going to find it is at LongHorn Steakhouse. Go figure.

Loading

View on Instagram

All in all, pretty cool, and pretty cheap at $8.49 per glass, even once you factor in the inevitable Uber (60% ALCOHOL BY VOLUME, FOLKS). Featuring notes of sweet oak, subtle smoke, fig, baking spices, and an herbal tea-leaf quality, the LongHorn Single Barrel Reserve is now available straight or in a LongHorn Old Fashioned. The rocks glass is in your hand, millennials...

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Legends

Nate Robinson looks like he could still win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

3 hours ago
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Putting Drew Brees' record in proper perspective

3 hours ago
Shake n' Steak

LongHorn Steakhouse has its own bourbon now, plan accordingly

4 hours ago
NBA

Apparently the drama surrounding Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves is Mark fault

4 hours ago
Gambling

Patriots-Chiefs game on track to set the record for highest NFL over/under total

4 hours ago
Viral Videos

How this Asian Tour pro kept his cool during this hilarious caddie prank is nothing short of...

5 hours ago
Rising Stars

Why the Atlanta Hawks will be one of the NBA's most fun teams to watch (HINT: Trae Young)

6 hours ago
Gotta Support the Team

Red Sox fan wakes up from surgery, immediately starts smack-talking the Yankees

7 hours ago
Well Played

Justin Rose is arguably the world's best golfer, but clearly the world's best tournament host

8 hours ago
Chugzilla

Natural Light has a 77-pack now...and it costs less than a box of Pro V1s

8 hours ago
Instant Classics

Bill Belichick provides perfect Bill Belichick quote ahead of big game with Kansas City

October 10, 2018
Vegas Victories

CIMB Classic expert picks: We predicted Kevin Tway's win last week—can our handicappers pick a...

October 10, 2018
Euro Tour Shenanigans

Andrew "Beef" Johnston signs a man's beer belly, continues to be a fan favorite

October 10, 2018
MLB Playoffs

Dear Yankees fans who know how to read: STOP THROWING BEER AT PEOPLE

October 10, 2018
Innovators

NBA wastes no time weighing in on James Harden's new "controversial" move

October 10, 2018
Viral Videos

Dog "throws" perfect alley-oop to slam dunk champ, is the real-life Air Bud

October 10, 2018
Golf Digest Podcast

Jeremy Roenick on the best celebrity golfer, the new NHL season and why he'd love to play in a...

October 10, 2018
F is for Friendship

An anatomy of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka's "truce" video

October 9, 2018
Related
The LoopThe 5 most American whiskeys to sip while watching …
The LoopThe Rock is starting his own tequila company...and …
The LoopWhat you could buy for the price of the world’s mos…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection