Trending
Made in the Mist

Long-drive champ Maurice Allen just crushed one across Niagara Falls

By
3 hours ago

There's nothing more fascinating than seemingly impossible benchmarks in sports, no matter how niche. For years, the skateboarding world wondered whether a 900 was possible, and then Tony Hawk pulled it off. Same goes for the running community and the three-minute mile and so on. If highest/longest/fastest/mostest is a consideration in a given sport, there will always be a mythical ceiling—a point at which the limits of the human body and the laws of gravity collide. The interesting part is finding out where, exactly, that barrier lies.

Just ask Maurice Allen. To put it simply, Allen can absolutely, positively smoke it. He won the 2018 Volvik Long Drive Championship with a 393-yard bomb. He can crush it 300 yards with a putter. He loves Ric Flair more than Ric Flair loves Ric Flair. So if there was anyone who was going to see if long driving's resident impossible feat—carrying the windswept, mist-choked 342-yard span of Niagara Falls—was actually impossible, it was him. Not one to let a good showboat opportunity go to waste, Allen thus set out to deliver the answer the golf world has been looking for since John Daly first came up short in 2005. The verdict?

Hell yeah it is.

RELATED: World Long Drive competitor snaps driver in half during first warmup session of the year, which isn't the best omen

OK, so maybe a touch melodramatic, but you get the general picture: Maurice Allen is a very, VERY strong man. After a couple of weeks of prep and a couple of weather-related false starts, Allen managed to smash one over the Maid of the Mist, through the fog, and across the U.S./Canada border on just his fourth attempt. Making matters even more impressive is the fact that ...

A. Allen didn't just tickle one 343 and get the hell out of there. He cleared the gap by a healthy 15 yards on the fly.

B. Allen didn't even think he caught the shot well, turning away and saying, "Nope, wind pushed it down," before being informed that he had just made Mother Nature his mistress.

We only hope Allen and co. declared that record-setting ball before sending it on it into international orbit. Otherwise it's going to spend the next eight to 10 months in Customs quarantine, as opposed to on Allen's increasingly crowded mantel where it belongs.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Dropping the Hammer

William Byron's retro 'Days of Thunder' ride is the best paint scheme of the NASCAR season

an hour ago
Made in the Mist

Long-drive champ Maurice Allen just crushed one across Niagara Falls

3 hours ago
Better Than the Original

The maniac who covers classic songs using only MLB player names just tackled "Wonderwall"

6 hours ago
The Spoils Of Victory

This week in problems you can't relate to: Bernhard Langer has so many trophies he has to them...

7 hours ago
Pucks

Canadian tour pro plans to not use numbers for yardages this week, comes up with genius...

8 hours ago
Haters Gonna Hate

Cowboy construction workers prove trolling the Redskins is the most satisfying thing in sports

July 31, 2019
Captain Woods

Tiger Woods has savage response to Webb Simpson, who thought he should have jumped higher in...

July 31, 2019
Pre-Preseason

Pros and Cons: Should I watch the 2019 Hall of Fame Game?

July 31, 2019
Puig Forever

Cincinnati Reds legend Yasiel Puig traded mid-game, still fights the Pirates for old time's...

July 31, 2019
Fight Night

The best part of the Reds vs. Pirates fight were the fights that didn't happen amid all the...

July 31, 2019
Get The Pepto

Hot dog king Joey Chestnut devours 413 Hooters wings for National Chicken Wing Day

July 30, 2019
Cash Money

Drew Brees and his silky jumper beat Zion Williamson and a bunch of his Saints teammates in a...

July 30, 2019
The Grind

Brooks Koepka's late arrival, Lexi Thompson's costly travel fail, and the best Happy Gilmore...

July 30, 2019
Dumbed Down

Lineman Joe Thuney purposefully bombed his Wonderlic because he was worried he'd be too smart...

July 30, 2019
Mets Monthly

Like the rest of America, Jeopardy James is dragging the New York Mets on Twitter

July 29, 2019
Embrace Debate

Michael Irvin just went thermonuclear on 'First Take'...again

July 29, 2019
Football Guys

Freddie Kitchens' new disciplinary policy totally, definitely won't backfire

July 29, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Caeleb Dressel is America's next Olympic megastar

July 29, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursPatrick Rodgers, having survived 'a really tough ye…
The LoopWilliam Byron's retro 'Days of Thunder' ride is the…
The LoopLong-drive champ Maurice Allen just crushed one acr…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection