Lonely Island's new Netflix special reimagines Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire as Bay Area MCs

Today is a good day, because today—Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 CE—marks the return of Lonely Island . The millennial update of Weird Al best know for hits like "Jizzed in My Pants," "I'm On a Boat," and "Jack Sparrow" (feat. Michael Bolton), Lonely Island rose to jetsetting, caviar-smorting prominence in the YouTube age but are now setting their sights (and personal spacecraft) on new stratosphere with the launch of their very first Netflix special, The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience [Parental Advisory Explicit Content].

A visual album in the style of Beyoncé's Lemonade (don't ask, we've never heard of her either), The Bash Brothers Experience tells the partially imaginary story of Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire—the steroid-filled beefcakes that carried the 1989 Oakland Athletics to World Series glory abreast their broad, rippling backs—who, after authoring one of the MLB's most unlikely underdog stories, decided to take over the Bay Area rap scene as well. A half-hour "visual poem" of The Bash Bro's best music videos, the Netflix special features hits like "Uniform On," a cautionary trip-hop tale about tearing off your own arm while under the influence of HGH...

and the sultry hookup classic, "Oakland Nights," featuring Sterling K. Brown lip syncing the velvet voice of Sia.

The rest of Now This 20,562: Jock Jams includes favorites like "IHOP," "IHOP Parking Lot" (feat. Haim & Maya Rudolph), and many more. Hear the whole album via Spotify , or better yet, fire up Netflix on your work computer and set sail for Lonely Island.