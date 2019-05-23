Trending
Bash Bros

Lonely Island's new Netflix special reimagines Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire as Bay Area MCs

By
43 minutes ago

Today is a good day, because today—Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 CE—marks the return of Lonely Island. The millennial update of Weird Al best know for hits like "Jizzed in My Pants," "I'm On a Boat," and "Jack Sparrow" (feat. Michael Bolton), Lonely Island rose to jetsetting, caviar-smorting prominence in the YouTube age but are now setting their sights (and personal spacecraft) on new stratosphere with the launch of their very first Netflix special, The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience [Parental Advisory Explicit Content].

A visual album in the style of Beyoncé's Lemonade (don't ask, we've never heard of her either), The Bash Brothers Experience tells the partially imaginary story of Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire—the steroid-filled beefcakes that carried the 1989 Oakland Athletics to World Series glory abreast their broad, rippling backs—who, after authoring one of the MLB's most unlikely underdog stories, decided to take over the Bay Area rap scene as well. A half-hour "visual poem" of The Bash Bro's best music videos, the Netflix special features hits like "Uniform On," a cautionary trip-hop tale about tearing off your own arm while under the influence of HGH...

and the sultry hookup classic, "Oakland Nights," featuring Sterling K. Brown lip syncing the velvet voice of Sia.

RELATED: Jose Canseco can help Tim Tebow hit 40 major league homers, says Jose Canseco

The rest of Now This 20,562: Jock Jams includes favorites like "IHOP," "IHOP Parking Lot" (feat. Haim & Maya Rudolph), and many more. Hear the whole album via Spotify, or better yet, fire up Netflix on your work computer and set sail for Lonely Island.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Cold Takes

Danny Kanell sends out awful tweet about marijuana, might want to sit the next couple plays...

37 minutes ago
Bash Bros

Lonely Island's new Netflix special reimagines Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire as Bay Area MCs

43 minutes ago
Pros Are Just Like Us! (Sort of)

European Tour pro gets worst lie in bunker ever, probably should have just taken an unplayable

an hour ago
LANGUAGE!!!!!

Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill hates the shift more than kids hate broccoli

3 hours ago
Here We Go

Shockingly, the guy who will wear O.J. Simpson's number for the Bills this season has a take...

21 hours ago
Innovation

The only way to get to the 14th tee at the Made in Denmark is through a beer tent

May 22, 2019
T-Shirt Game Strong

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera's fire T-shirt at practice is a nod to Harold Varner III's head...

May 22, 2019
But Why?

Why on earth are the St. Louis Blues fans belting out 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'?

May 22, 2019
Gambling

Extremely obscure PGA Championship bet would've netted a six-figure payday for one gambler, to...

May 21, 2019
Well Played

Dustin Johnson gave a priceless response when asked about completing "the runner-up Grand...

May 21, 2019
Boomer Sooner

Oklahoma Sooners fan stuck in traffic sneaks Texas dig into hilarious roadside interview

May 21, 2019
Delete This

The Wall Street Journal checks in with the worst tweet of 2019 regarding the Warriors dynasty

May 21, 2019
The Grind

Brooks Koepka's tough love, Dustin Johnson's miscalculation(s), and the tour pro who had the...

May 21, 2019
Phrasing

Jeff Van Gundy delivers all-time "phrasing" fail during Game 4 of Western Conference Finals

May 21, 2019
Twinning

Eli Manning and Daniel Jones were separated at birth and now it all makes sense

May 21, 2019
Cringe City

ESPN softball announcers serve up big ol' matzo ball

May 20, 2019
Bargain Buys

This $2,210 Louis Vuitton ping pong set is the perfect Father's Day gift for dads named Jeff...

May 20, 2019
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2019: We tried to eat every single concession at Bethpage Black (and failed...

May 20, 2019
Related
The LoopMMA fighter says what's up to 50 Cent mid-pin, obvi…
The LoopMove over Teddy Roosevelt, the Padres' 'Anchorman' …
The LoopBig Sean rocks fire Tiger shirt on Hawaii vacay - G…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection