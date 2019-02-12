Trending
Bad Parenting

Little League is still a few months away, so here's a parent brawl at a wrestling match to tide you over

By
February 12, 2019

In the proud Pantheon of Asshole Parents Brawling at Their Kids' Games (working title), Little League stands alone. It trumps UFC as the greatest parent fighting league on earth for people who shouldn't be parents. It makes hockey dads look debonair and Pop Warner pops polite. The only problem? Well, it ain't Little League season yet. Lucky for you and your blood lust, however, this week video surfaced of some Wisconsin wrestling parents going toe-to-toe and it more than sates our unsatable appetite for destruction. Let's get nuts, shall we?

Hoo boy, nothing gets the endorphins flowing like some white trash WWE, amirite? To be totally honest, though, we're only laughing to keep from crying, because this is some seriously sad stuff. Just look at this kid's face when he gets up from the mat and sees his mom pulling out another mom's hair with her glue-on nails. This one grainy screengrab fills me with so much rage that I almost understand what it's like to start a fist fight at a child's sporting event.

RELATED: Youth baseball coach attacks parent with aluminum bat, probably shouldn't coach youth baseball anymore

The footage itself is incredible, especially the reaction of the very large dude in the center of the shot, who responds to a little trash talk by literally trying to punch a woman in the face. So much for sticks and stones, bro. After that, mayhem invariably ensues and his wife takes over the woman punching while the youthful recreation presses on almost as if this is a weekly occurrence. It should go without saying, but we'll say it anyway: Parents unironically wrestling alongside their middle-school children is the Grand Canyon of stupidity—awe-inspiring, unfathomable, and jam-packed with knuckledraggers who have never seen the ocean.

So the next time some horrible something goes crawling across your TV screen, don't bother asking how we went so wrong. This is how. Shit like this leaves scars, scars create damaged people, damaged people get into fist fights at their kid's wrestling matches, and the cycle repeats. So ladies and gentlemen, if this is how you want to act, fine. No one can stop you. Stamping out idiocy is a game of cosmic whack-a-mole. Smack one on the head and two more pop up. But please, please, please, PLEASE. If you're the kind of person who just always seems to end up in fist fights in Burger King drive-thrus and once punched a mannequin at the Gap for checking out your girlfriend, do this impossible miracle of a space rock a favor, and use a condom.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Doppelgängers

Web.com Tour rookie draws attention—for looking a lot like Rory McIlroy

25 minutes ago
Meet The Mess

Yoenis Cespedes shows up to Spring Training looking HEFTY, Mets Twitter drags him accordingly

an hour ago
Gambling

Denver Broncos' long Super Bowl odds don't change after trading for onetime possibly elite QB

2 hours ago
News & Tours

President Trump installed his own $50,000 golf simulator in the White House

2 hours ago
Golf Buddies

Ho-sung Choi and Aaron Rodgers are the most adorable sports bromance on the planet

3 hours ago
Valentine's Day

You can golf, search for Big Foot and go on an alien excursion with Jose Canseco this Day

5 hours ago
Miracle (Six) Minute(s)

Did Duke top the program's most-famous comeback against Louisville on Tuesday? (Yes, they did)

6 hours ago
Golf Pads

Enjoy the apocalypse in style with this spectacular $18 million Vegas bomb shelter that comes...

7 hours ago
Thoroughbreds

Tim Mickelson's two horses win—one his legendary brother, the other a descendant of legendary...

20 hours ago
Relationship Goals

World's Best Boyfriend PK Subban celebrates Lindsey Vonn's retirement with balloons and GOAT...

a day ago
The Grind

Phil Mickelson’s secret to aging well, Miss America makes the cut, and Nick Faldo mocks Sergio...

February 12, 2019
Baseball Is Back

Alex Bregman showed up to Spring Training with a farmer's tan most golfers dream about

February 12, 2019
Bad Parenting

Little League is still a few months away, so here's a parent brawl at a wrestling match to you...

February 12, 2019
NBA

Marc Gasol awkwardly watching his new team's pregame ritual is the moment of the NBA season

February 12, 2019
Behind The Genius

Here are a few of Tiger Woods' fairly odd superstitions

February 12, 2019
Looks Clean

This blatant, uncalled Bradley Beal travel makes all of James Harden's travels look innocent

February 12, 2019
Do You Even, Lift Bro?

Meet DK Metcalf, the linebacker-devouring breakout star of NFL Combine season

February 11, 2019
Always Be Golfing

Vijay Singh straps on golf glove, dials up the "crazy" in crazy workout videos

February 11, 2019
Related
The LoopMilan Lucic hunting down and assaulting a Tampa Bay…
The LoopConor McGregor Jr. already has his old man's walk d…
The LoopYouth baseball coach attacks parent with aluminum b…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection