LeBron James is just a normal sports dad tripping on his son's first in-game dunk attempt

OK, so maybe there's nothing normal about a four-time MVP, three-time champion, and the greatest NBA player of his generation watching his 13-YEAR-OLD son nearly throw down his first-ever in-game dunk. Most dads only get this excited when their kid gets off the bench and makes a garbage time lay-up in the last game of the season. LeBron James , meanwhile, gets to play proud papa while his kid goes thermo-nuclear on the rim before he's even old enough for a learner's permit. That said, the point—that it's a funny, tender moment between father and son—still stands:

