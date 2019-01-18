Larry Fitzgerald makes hole-in-one playing with Barack Obama, seems ready to defend Pebble Beach title

For a future NFL Hall-of-Famer known for putting up incredible receiving stats, Larry Fitzgerald has compiled an impressive list of golf highlights in the past year. First, he dominated the (celebrity) field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last February, then he played a round with Tiger Woods in March, and on Friday, he added a round with Barack Obama. But while teeing it up with a former President of the United States—at one of the country's most famed courses, Seminole Golf Club , no less—would be the memory of a lifetime for most, Fitzgerald made the occasion even more special by making a hole-in-one.

Golf Channel's Tim Rosaforte was all over this particularly cool piece of celebrity golf news. Here's Rosaforte's string of tweets that describe Larry Legend's shot and excited reaction, which prompted Seminole president Jimmy Dunne to wave the club's no cell phone rule.

Considering Obama's reputation for trash-talking on the golf course , we're hoping Arizona's No. 11 got in the ear of No. 44 after that.

Congratulations, Larry. Of course, this isn't going to do much to quiet those, including us , who have questioned your handicap. . .

Last year, Fitzgerald cruised to a seven-shot win at Pebble Beach with partner Ted Potter Jr. while wielding a 10.6 handicap. To be fair, Potter winning the PGA Tour portion of the tournament helped, but Fitzgerald certainly looked more like the player who sported a 6.6 handicap just a few months prior.

And nearly a year later that handicap has gone up (albeit only slightly) to a 10.7? Good luck to the rest of the field at Pebble next month. It sounds like Larry is rounding into form at the perfect time again.

