Larry Fitzgerald plays with Tiger Woods, continues incredible off-season of golf

In a span of three weeks, Larry Fitzgerald teamed up with Kevin Streelman to dominate the AT&T Pebble Bach Pro-Am and teamed up with Jon Rahm to play in the fabled Seminole Member-Pro . But with all due respect to those two tour pros, Fitzgerald's playing partner on Thursday was a juuuust bit of a bigger deal.

That's because the Arizona Cardinals star teed it up with Tiger Woods, and Fitzgerald's father shared a couple pics from the special day:

There were no details about the match or how many strokes Larry got from Tiger, but Larry Sr. added this little nugget that won't do anything to quiet down the Fitzgerald handicap truthers :

In any event, it's been an incredible run of off-season golf for the future NFL Hall-of-Famer. Returning for training camp might be a tad tougher this year.

