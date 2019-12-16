Kyler Murray might have made the best tackle of another wild NFL Sunday

Lost in the absolute clown show that was the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Arizona was the performance of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who has had his share of ups and downs in his rookie season. Sunday's 38-24 victory was one of the high points this year for the No. 1 overall pick, as he completed 19 of 25 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown, and ran eight times for 56 yards. He did throw one interception, only his 10th of the year, and somehow it ended up being his best play of the day. We'll explain.

THROWBACK: Kyler Murray's hilariously awkward interview on "The Dan Patrick Show"

Halfway through the second quarter, Murray was picked off by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson, who had nothing but green grass in front of him as he began sprinting toward the end zone. After returning it for 21 yards, Wilson was blasted by none other than Murray, whose touchdown-saving tackle was not only the best tackle you'll see from a QB this year, it may have been the best tackle of another wild NFL Sunday:

Okay, so maybe we were exaggerating a little. Murray's form is not great here and it wasn't "JACKED UP" material, but that's a damn good hit for a 5-foot-10, 207-pound quarterback. Murray is obviously one of the most gifted athletes on the planet, so it's not all that surprising that he can throw his body around like this.

The best part of NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's tweet/Murray's tackle is that it brought out the "well actually" crowd. Normally, "well actually" people are the worst type of people on Twitter, but not in this case. Immediately, people started replying with videos of the best QB hits they've ever seen, and there were some gems. Here's a tackle Ryan Tannehill made just one week ago against Oakland:

Great form. How about this one from Aaron Rodgers from ... I don't even remember when this is from but it was a HIT STICK:

BOOM. The best QB tackler of all time, though, might be Andrew Luck. I remember watching this one live and audibly gasping:

Andrew Luck or Ray Lewis? Hard to tell. Luck had many more great ones as a Colt, which could explain why he's retired.

Last one, I promise. VICK!

Good stuff from the "well actually" crowd, who, while slow and dangerous behind the wheel, can still serve a purpose.

RELATED: Cardinals Twitter account says "Josh Rosen is our guy," team promptly drafts Kyler Murray