How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Let's take the Browns out back and put them out of their misery

2 hours ago
Folks, we made it. No, not to the end of the NFL season, which still has two glorious, drama-filled weeks remaining, but to the end of the Cleveland Browns' season, which didn't actually end on Sunday in Arizona but it might as well have. A 38-24 loss to the Cardinals dropped them to 6-8, which is not mathematically out of the AFC playoff picture, though it's pretty close. Much like a dog on its dying legs, it's time to take the Browns out back and put them out of their misery.

Some scenes from the desert:

For just about everybody outside of Cleveland, these images had to have brought a smile to your face on Sunday. All that off-season yapping this team did just to go 6-10 or 7-9? YIKES. You absolutely hate to see it. Since the Browns were essentially declared preseason Super Bowl Champs, Odell Beckham Jr. has become a bottom-of-the-league receiver (though he's apparently been injured), their top defensive player has been suspended indefinitely for hitting another player with his own helmet, their franchise quarterback might actually stink and their first-year head coach is likely already on the way out. Fun times! As is literally always the case with the Browns, there's always next year.

Alright, enough hating from me. I'll let the fine folks of Twitter do the rest.

THROWBACK: Browns fans falls off the top of a truck during Week 1 tailgate

The LoopThis is the miracle of all miracle parlays: You won…
The LoopBills Mafia waited at the airport at 2 a.m. in 25-d…
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Let's take the…
