Trending
You Can Be My Hero, Baby

Kyle Larson's wife shotguns Busch tallboy at NASCAR Awards, becomes instant legend

By
3 hours ago

So you think you can drink? You went to state school. You still party every Friday with the boys. There's not a beer you're too good for and or a shot you're afraid of. Well we have a newsflash for you, Walter Crunkite. You have nothing on Katelyn Larson—wife of NASCAR wheelman Kyle Larson—who stole the hearts of a million red-blood men and women on Thursday night when she shotgunned a Busch heavy tallboy in the middle of the 2019 NASCAR Awards show. Eyes on the road, folks.

Loading

View on Instagram

And if you thought you couldn't be any more in love, remember, Busch tallboys come with that all-important 25th ounce. Good lord, Katelyn, save some savage for the rest of us.

RELATED: Missed Connection: The Padres fan who caught a foul ball in her beer and chugged it last night

The stunt was a tip of the ol' aluminum can to Katelyn's performance at the Monster Mile back in October, where she was captured shotgunning a Busch following her husband's victory. Unlike that candid moment, however, Katelyn took this one down on live TV in a cocktail dress, adding a whole new set of variables to the equation.

Making matter even more impressive was Clint Bowyer's allegation that most of the room was still hungover from partying all week in Nashville. That means Katelyn's rapid-fire Busch refuel was very likely a hair-of-the-dog situation and if that doesn't make you feel like pulling the trigger right into your cubicle trash can, then you're stomach is tougher than our's.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods rolls up to Friday tee time in a golf cart, still manages to look cool

2 hours ago
Hot Stove SZN

Rays ace Blake Snell reacts to Tommy Pham trade during a live stream in the most real and way...

2 hours ago
You Can Be My Hero, Baby

Kyle Larson's wife shotguns Busch tallboy at NASCAR Awards, becomes instant legend

3 hours ago
The Most Excruciating Time of the Year

Ranking the sickest, sappiest, all-around worst holiday commercials of 2019

21 hours ago
Tebow Time

Tim Tebow on his golf game (or lack thereof), the key to a Georgia win over LSU and why he and...

a day ago
Gift Guide

Your nativity scene has nothing on this Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph holiday display

a day ago
Sock it to 'em

LeBron James is having the time of his life in his socks

December 5, 2019
On To Kansas City

Bill Belichick's son Steve, the Patriots' safeties coach, sounds exactly like his dad (AKA as...

December 5, 2019
New Year, New You

UNLV football posts head coach job on Indeed, Craigslist up next

December 4, 2019
Daggers

Tiger Woods outdrives Justin Thomas, lets him know about it in humorous fashion

December 4, 2019
#Athletes

Legendary Red Wing Chris Chelios claims he drank beers on the bench during the 2009 Winter a...

December 4, 2019
Say It Ain't So

Pigs soar, hell becomes a hockey rink, and Willie Nelson says he's done smoking weed

December 4, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Penultimate pandemonium

December 4, 2019
Ron This Town

In Memoriam: Riverboat Ron Rivera

December 3, 2019
Coping Mechanisms

Skip Bayless' wife pens survival guide for partners of sports fans because obviously

December 3, 2019
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ walk-off “win,” Shooter McGavin shoots his shot, and PGA Tour wedding season...

December 3, 2019
AARPop

Nothing to see here, just Gary Sheffield hitting bombs and crushing cigars

December 3, 2019
Yakety Sax

Buffalo winger Conor Sheary had the perfect reaction to scoring this hilarious goal on the New...

December 3, 2019
Related
Best In GolfBest New Golf Stuff: The coolest products that we’r…
Golf News & ToursBubba Watson has a lot to say about the Ryder Cup a…
The LoopTiger Woods rolls up to Friday tee time in a golf c…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved