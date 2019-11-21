Trending
Gifts That Keep Giving

Deck the halls with Busch's five-foot-long beer cooler stocking this holiday season

By
5 hours ago

The irony of Christmas morning is this: It's the crack of dawn, you're hungover, and your kids are crawling all over you like little baby howler monkeys. You won't encounter a more urgent need-a-drink scenario all year, and yet you can't because, well, but it's the crack of dawn, you're hungover, and your kids are crawling all over you like little baby howler monkeys. But wait! There's hope! Because this year Busch are on a mission to say, hey dad, hey son-in-law, hey lonely single man who just remembered today is Christmas 10 minutes ago, its OK. If you can't put your ratty-slippered feet up and crack a cold one this morning, of all mornings, then when the hell can you? Enter the Busch Cooler Stocking, which just usurped the iPhone 11 as the hottest tech gift of the holiday season.

RELATED: PBR gave us the greatest Christmas gift of all: 99-can beer cases

There you have it folks, the stats are right there punching you in the face. The stocking stands about as tall as the Bagel Boss, holds a full 12 pack, and allegedly spreads cheer, though some assembly of your significant other's expectations may be required. It's also insulated, so it'll keep your beer cold and chestnuts roasting all season long. If they had this bad boy back in Scrooge's day, the man would have loved Christmas and Tiny Tim would have gotten the best crutches money could buy, but alas.

As far as stocking stuffers are concerned, the good folks at Busch are gonna suggest Busch, but it'll handle just about any cheap domestic, farmhouse sour, or appropriately piney triple IPA you throw at it. Pre-order your Busch Cooler Stocking in the Busch Online Shop (a real and glorious thing) and settle in for the best, and Buschiest, Christmas ever.

RELATED: Altamont Beer Works' new CattyShack IPA is a liquid tribute to Carl Spackler

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Back in the Saddle

Rugby man with horse thing delivers most oddly inspiring interview ever

3 hours ago
Gifts That Keep Giving

Deck the halls with Busch's five-foot-long beer cooler stocking this holiday season

5 hours ago
This Is March

It's a shame this buzzer beater didn't count, because the celebration was an all-timer

6 hours ago
Unplanned Landmarks

The star of this week's PGA Tour stop is a gigantic capsized cargo ship (Yes, really)

7 hours ago
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Woo Pig...

November 20, 2019
Do as I say, not as I do

Youth baseball parents pull off the impossible, actually make us feel bad for an ump

November 20, 2019
To The Maxx

A young Los Angeles Lakers fan puts on a shooting clinic (is already better than Kentavious...

November 20, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Bye-bye Bama

November 20, 2019
Pray For Chaos

A ranking of 11 College Football Playoff Scenarios from most tired to most WIRED

November 20, 2019
Fastest Hands in the East

Frank Gore's hands are registered as lethal weapons

November 19, 2019
The Grind

Brendon Todd’s odd trend, Tiger Woods’ possible hint about his future, and an MLB All-Star’s...

November 19, 2019
War Eagle

This gloriously disrespectful Auburn three-pointer is gonna be a hit with the no-fun crowd

November 19, 2019
When Life Gives You Potatoes...

A very hungry Jim Harbaugh delivers the most Big Ten quote in the history of Big Ten football

November 19, 2019
Bush League

Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway spits on opponent, which is something you simply cannot do

November 19, 2019
Let them Fight

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' might be the greatest competitive event of all time

November 18, 2019
CFL Guys

Ultimate Canadian Football Guy has worn shorts for 18 straight years after bet that Winnipeg...

November 18, 2019
Big Man On Campus

The PHOTOGRAPHER from the Georgia-Auburn game is our college football star of the week

November 18, 2019
Christmas Hell

A man's guide to surviving Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" marathon

November 18, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursScott Harrington, the PGA Tour's feel-good rookie s…
Golf News & ToursJin Young Ko says she learned how to putt by watchi…
Best In GolfThese FootJoy 1857 bags will help you travel in sty…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved