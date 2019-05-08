Trending
King of questionable decision making Jameis Winston has golf ball driven off his head

2 hours ago
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Julio Aguilar

In the arena of life decisions, Jameis Winston leaves a lot to be desired. His issues have been well-documented over the years—from crab-leg-gate to far nastier stuff— but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback swears he is ready for a fresh start at the helm of one of the NFL's most leadership-needy franchises. Unfortunately for Bucs fans, however, on Wednesday Winston was captured using his head as a tee, a decision the internet has taught us is a very bad one indeed. If we've said it once, we've said it a thousand times: Don't try this at home kids.

On the plus-side, Winston is wearing a helmet, as opposed to sticking a tee between his teeth and/or buttocks (the two most popular anatomical tee boxes, it seems.) He also places trust in a trained trick shot Instagrammer, Machomanstrickshots, instead of his drunk 12-handicapper buddy, Jeff. These signs point to an improvement in Winston's overall processing power—despite putting himself at risk of some casual offseason CTE—so perhaps there's hope for him yet.

The little stunt went down at Bucs' legend Derrick Brooks' golf event, where Warren Sapp was also in attendance, allegedly launching some heat-seeking missiles off the tee. From the looks of that visor, though, it's seems like Winston wasn't the only one making some questionable calls out there...

