Daring golf trick shot shows tremendous trust between brother and sister

There are the kinds of lame trust exercises you see at corporate retreats, and then there's the trick shot a young brother and sister pulled. In an ode to William Tell, 8-year-old Freddie Wilcock knocked an apple off his sibling's head with a golf ball. A foam golf ball. At least, we hope it was a foam golf ball. Anyway, check it out:

Now that's a trust exercise. Well done, young man. And with a terrific floss dance to boot.

Hopefully, this is just the beginning from Freddie and his sister. Golf already has the Bryan Bros , but it could use a brother-sister trick shot team.

And let this be a lesson to parents everywhere. The family that trick shots together, stays together. We just recommend starting with something a little less dangerous. . .

