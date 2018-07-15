Daring golf trick shot shows tremendous trust between brother and sister

Trending
There are the kinds of lame trust exercises you see at corporate retreats, and then there's the trick shot a young brother and sister pulled. In an ode to William Tell, 8-year-old Freddie Wilcock knocked an apple off his sibling's head with a golf ball. A foam golf ball. At least, we hope it was a foam golf ball. Anyway, check it out:

Now that's a trust exercise. Well done, young man. And with a terrific floss dance to boot.

Hopefully, this is just the beginning from Freddie and his sister. Golf already has the Bryan Bros, but it could use a brother-sister trick shot team.

And let this be a lesson to parents everywhere. The family that trick shots together, stays together. We just recommend starting with something a little less dangerous. . .

