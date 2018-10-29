Trending
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Is Jameis Winston done in Tampa Bay? Many people are saying yes

By
3 hours ago
Jameis Winston
Andy Lyons

Those who followed the college career of Jameis Winston likely remember how much of a rollercoaster ride it was on a week-to-week basis. There were plenty of electrifying on-the-field ups, and some pretty public, not-so-good off-the-field downs. The one thing that was certain was that he was the real deal, a fact the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clearly agreed with by taking him No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL draft.

RELATED: Michael Jordan's Brady vs. Rodgers Sunday Night Football preview just won all the Oscars

His NFL career to date has somewhat mirrored his two years at Florida State, where he won a Heisman Trophy as a redshirt freshman in 2013. There have been highs, like winning Rookie of the Year in 2015, and lows, like going 3-10 as a starter last season. The off-the-field issues haven't stopped either, causing him to miss the first three games of this season before replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick two weeks ago.

By far his worst performance came on Sunday, when he threw four interceptions against the Cincinnati Bengals, which lead to his benching in favor of Fitzpatrick by head coach Dirk Koetter. It was a move that nearly paid off, as Fitzpatrick almost lead the Bucs to an epic comeback in Cincy, only to fall short on a last-second field goal to lose 37-34. After starting 2-0, the Bucs have fallen to 3-4, making it an uphill climb to catch the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in the NFC South divisional race.

Winston's outing was so bad that social media went into full overreaction mode, with many suggesting his time as the starter in Tampa could be over. Don't believe me? Let's see how Twitter handled another crushing Bucs defeat.

RELATED: The finish to the Rams, Packers game caused gamblers and fantasy-football owners to absolutely lose their minds

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Payouts Gallore

High-roller gambler wins $300,000 on huge parlay, could've won WAY more if it wasn't for a...

37 minutes ago
Monday Superlatives

The Milwaukee Bucks are your NBA League Pass team of the season

2 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Is Jameis Winston done in Tampa Bay? Many people are yes

3 hours ago
Goats On Goats

Michael Jordan's Brady vs. Rodgers Sunday Night Football preview just won all the Oscars

13 hours ago
Bad Beats

The finish to the Rams, Packers game caused gamblers and fantasy-football owners to absolutely...

14 hours ago
Blown Calls

Watch the all-time screw job pass interference call against Missouri that cost them the game

a day ago
Fire Beats

The Warriors dancing to a remix of Fergie's terrible National Anthem sums up their game the...

October 27, 2018
Sorcery

Sidney Crosby is unfairly good at putting the puck in the net, part 414

October 26, 2018
THE MATCH

Phil Mickelson hints of HEFTY side bets against Tiger Woods, predicts hole he'll win on during...

October 26, 2018
All The Intangibles

West Virginia QB Will Grier should be the No. 1 overall pick based off this white board...

October 26, 2018
Campaign coincidences

People are confusing Bill Bilcheck for Bill Belichick in a New England election

October 25, 2018
Kobe Being Kobe

If this crazy story is true, Kobe Bryant showed absolutely no mercy — even to sharks

October 25, 2018
Glued To The Couch

Strap in folks, there are over 350 live football games on your television for the next 27 days

October 25, 2018
Oscars Season

Liam Neeson plays homicidal snowplow driver in new, 100% real Liam Neeson revenge thriller

October 25, 2018
Out Of This World

National Champions UCF launch space-themed alternate uniforms into CFB stratosphere

October 25, 2018
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: What's next after Chad Kelly bottoms out in Denver?

October 25, 2018
Highlights

Kawhi Leonard and his gigantic hands are now pulling off no-look steals

October 25, 2018
Team Player

FINALLY a NFL player cares about performing for your fantasy teams

October 25, 2018
Related
The LoopHow’d Blake Bortles Do, Twitter Edition: Special Bl…
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Giants lose on…
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Lions get thei…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection