Goats On Goats

Michael Jordan's Brady vs. Rodgers Sunday Night Football preview just won all the Oscars

By
28 minutes ago

In the midst of a great Sunday Night Football matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings, NFL fans had to have been surprised when a random commercial starring Michael Jordan popped up on their TV screens. And they must have been really surprised when he started talking about a certain "greatest of all time (GOAT for short)" debate. Here everyone was minding their own business when they were suddenly thrust into the most tiresome debate in sports — LeBron or MJ?

Or were they? As the commercial went on, and MJ was saying things like "it's a tough call" and "who has the titles, the raw talent, the most clutch moments," and "they even the jersey numbers are the same," he was clearly referring to he and LeBron. In a twist that would make M. Night Shyamalan jealous, the commercial revealed he was not:

To be honest, I was half-expecting an NBA 2K commercial about how you could play MJ vs. LeBron in the game or something. Considering the fact you've probably been able to do that for a decade now, I realize how stupid that was. Nice job by NBC, and an awesome job by MJ at setting up next Sunday night's Packers vs. Patriots game. Even though whoever wins means nothing in any Brady vs. Rodgers debate, the best way to preview the game is by pretending they actually play against each other, when in fact they are never on the field at the same time. But hey, it worked for Peyton vs. Brady all those years, and that happened a ton. It's rare we get to see Rodgers vs. Brady, and MJ just made sure the whole nation is going to watch. If only the Packers were coming off a win ...

