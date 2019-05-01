Trending
Let Sleeping Dawgs Lie...

Keith Mitchell's reaction to Phil falling asleep in front of his locker wins internet blue ribbon

By
3 hours ago

It's Wednesday and over at Quail Hollow, the Tour's best and brightest are putting the finishing touches on their Wells Fargo Championship prep. For many, that means another range sesh, one last check of the ol' yardage book, and perhaps a round in the Pro-Am, but for Phil Mickelson—exhausted by his recent and vigorous calf workouts—it's nap time. Ah, the perks of being a legend.

There's no problem with a 48-year-old man "resting his eyes" a bit before walking 18, of course, but unfortunately for Kevin Kyle Keanu Keith Mitchell, Phil decided to catch some Zs directly in front of his locker, leaving the 2019 Honda Classic champ hopelessly unsure of what to do about the five-time Major champion curled up on top of his stuff. Being the rational modern man that he is, Mitchell turned to Instagram for help:

Loading

View on Instagram

In the post, Mitchell lays out his three increasingly desperate options:

1.) Wake up Phil and get put in a chokehold when his karate instincts naturally kick in.

2.) Play the Pro-Am in his street shoes

3.) Loudly discuss Avengers: Endgame spoilers with Lucas Glover in an attempt to wake Phil. (Also a good way to get yourself put in a chokehold.)

Adding even more anxiety to this already pretty awkward social stew is the fact that Keith isn't even sure if Phil knows his name, hashtagging the post #wonderifheknowsmynameiskeithandnotkevin in reference to just about everybody on earth botching his name in the wake of the greatest achievement of his life earlier this year.

Unsurprisingly, Instagram wasn't much help, suggesting that Mitchell tie Phil's shoelaces together, loudly discuss Tiger's greatness, and engage in other assorted forms of professional and perhaps actual suicide. In the end, we don't know what Mitchell decided to do, but if you see him playing the Pro-Am in a pair of Air Maxes, expect Phil to be rested and ready to go come Thursday.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
MLB

Someone forgot to tell the city of Kansas City the Royals had a game on Wednesday

2 hours ago
Let Sleeping Dawgs Lie...

Keith Mitchell's reaction to Phil falling asleep in front of his locker wins internet blue...

3 hours ago
Never Forgive Never Forget

Mets fan calls into morning radio show to give Chase Utley a piece of her mind, is still very...

4 hours ago
Steph inspiration

Steph Curry explains how he's "haunted" by golf, and how Tiger Woods inspires him

6 hours ago
Kick Him Off The Tour, Doug

Brad Marchand punches opponent in head, runs and hides, remains the biggest trash bag in all...

7 hours ago
House Hunting

Kevin Durant is selling his dreamy $13.5 million Malibu pad, everybody freak out

a day ago
The Grind

An embarrassing PGA Tour video, a leaked European Tour list, and a caddie steals the show on...

April 30, 2019
One Man's Trash...

This photo essay of items left on the Talladega infield is a triumph of modern art

April 30, 2019
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Durant

Guy Fieri plans to convince Kevin Durant to stay with the Warriors by cooking him grub

April 30, 2019
WTF

Did Kyle Lowry really attempt this absurdly dumb move with the game on the line?

April 30, 2019
Bagel Boy

Dave Gettleman offers most NYC defense of Daniel Jones, says guy at bagel shop liked the pick

April 29, 2019
NBA Playoffs

Jaylen Brown celebrated sweet revenge towards a high-school teacher who told Brown he'd be in...

April 29, 2019
Nail in the Coffin

The end to Leeds United vs. Aston Villa is this week's most misguided display of sportsmanship

April 29, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson shares more secrets to his gigantic calves, also sneaks in subtle shot at Bubba...

April 29, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Is this the sunset of the Golden State Warriors?

April 29, 2019
Duf gonna Duf

Jason Dufner wears hilarious New Orleans Saints hat referencing terrible play call while in...

April 26, 2019
Viral Videos

This video of PGA Tour stars running doesn't help the "golfers are athletes" argument

April 26, 2019
Concussed Commish

New Dolphins draft pick Christian Wilkins nearly put Roger Goodell in concussion protocol

April 26, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursJustin Thomas borrows Rickie Fowler's backup putter…
Golf News & ToursReady, Set, Rickie! - Golf Digest
The LoopThe internet's best reactions to Bryson DeChambeau …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection