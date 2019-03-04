Keith Mitchell had the perfect reaction when announcers botched his name on the Honda Classic broadcast

Keith Mitchell was likely not a name most golf fans were too familiar with until his breakthrough victory at the Honda Classic . The 27-year-old hadn't won professionally at any level, and he hadn't competed in big events—even leading the local Palm Beach Post to rip on Mitchell's win, calling him a "no-name champion" . Pretty brutal.

Turns out, even the TV broadcast wasn't as familiar with the rising star's name before Sunday's victory. As Mitchell finished up his third round as one of the 36-hole leaders alongside Sungjae Im, NBC's Dan Hicks got Mitchell's name wrong—perhaps just a slip of the tongue—which happens to the best of announcers. Obviously, Hicks is one of the best broadcasters in golf. Even he botched Mitchell's name on Saturday—and the newly minted PGA Tour winner had the perfect reaction to the mistake.

To Hicks' credit, he responded to Mitchell's tweet and acknowledged the slip-up.

It appears Hicks wasn't the only one to mess up Mitchell's name. Here's a look at the top Kevin Mitchell searches on Google on Monday afternoon.

Poor Keith Mitchell. But he deserves credit for having the right attitude about the whole thing. Some players might not be as understanding. But it seemed like a genuine mistake by Hicks. He might've been thinking of two-time National League All-Star and 1989 MVP Kevin Mitchell, who played for a number of teams in his career. We'd be with Mitchell—we'd laugh straight to the bank, as long as the name on the check is right.

