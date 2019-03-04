Trending
Legendary Loopers

Keith Mitchell’s caddie is the real life version of the caddie in 'Happy Gilmore'

By
5 hours ago
Keith Mitchell, Pete Persolja
Sam Greenwood

On Saturday at the Honda Classic, Keith Mitchell, who would eventually go on to grab his first career victory with a birdie at the 72nd hole, played in the final group alongside Sungjae Im. That coupled with the fact that Rickie Fowler and Vijay Singh—arguably the two biggest names at the top of the leader board along with Brooks Koepka—had finished their rounds earlier in the day earned Mitchell a lot of screen time on NBC, as his third-round 70 kept him in the mix heading into Sunday.

RELATED: Read the email a caddie sent that landed him a job on tour

Because of that, many golf fans who may have not even heard of Mitchell before were also introduced to his caddie Pete Persolja, whose appearance alone instantly grabs your attention. But there was another reason fans on social media were intrigued by his presence, and it was because he was using a compass as he and Mitchell navigated "The Bear Trap." Here's a Twitter photo (with Persolja's head missing) of him holding the compass:

And here's another where you can actually see Persolja, better known as "Cruncy Pete," which is easily the best caddie nickname on tour:

The compass, as NBC's Paul Azinger pointed out during Saturday's coverage, is completely legal, and it's fitting that Persolja would use one as he calls himself "the caddie version of Bear Grylls" in his Twitter bio. Unfortunately, with all the Sunday chaos at the Honda, (Rickie surging, Vijay in the mix, Koepka going low, etc.) Mitchell and his right-hand man got lost in the crowd, which is understandable. But thanks to Mitchell's winning putt (and hopefully this post), Persolja is getting some well-deserved shine on social media. We like the Bear Grylls comparison, but doesn't he look a LOT more like the caddie from "Happy Gilmore"?

GOLF: AUG 18 PGA - Wyndham Championship
Icon Sportswire

Apparently, we are not alone in thinking this, as many on Twitter have made the same comparison:

There were plenty of other solid jokes as well. Some of our favorites:

By the way, here is Persolja's full Twitter bio, which seems just about perfect:

And that's not all. His Twitter account is full of quotes that belong on plaques. Seriously, some of these would look great on my desk at work:

Among Pete's hobbies? Wrasslin' gators, kayaking, fitness and eating steak:

What. A. Legend. If you're not following Pete already, go smash that follow button @CrunchManPete immediately. He's our new favorite caddie, your new favorite caddie and your favorite caddie's favorite caddie. He's also in for a NICE pay day (as long as Mitchell tips a bit better than... ah, NVM):

Congrats to Pete, and we wish him nothing but the best for the rest of the season. And please, never shave the beard, Crunchman.

RELATED: Caddie tells tour pro to "Stop being crazy!" in one of the best on-course conversations ever

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Legendary Loopers

Keith Mitchell’s caddie is the real life version of the caddie in 'Happy Gilmore'

5 hours ago
March Madness (Literally)

The scene in the tunnel after the Utah State vs. Nevada game was WILD

12 hours ago
Anger Management

LA Kings forward Tyler Toffoli slams stick in anger in the penalty box, stick then snaps on...

14 hours ago
Hate, Hate, Hate

Sean Avery, king of the 'chirp,' takes New York Islanders fans to the woodshed in Instagram...

March 1, 2019
NFL

The Patriots' character coach leaves team, raising question: the Patriots had a character...

March 1, 2019
Fails

New York man tries the old fake kidnapping trick to avoid Super Bowl gambling loss

March 1, 2019
Rants

Former Golf Channel host Peter Kessler is a huge fan of Peter Kessler, less so of Jack...

March 1, 2019
Crunching And Munching

Knicks legend Walt 'Clyde' Frazier is now randomly talking about cereal on the broadcast

March 1, 2019
Tr91tor

Islanders fans throw John Tavares the most brutal homecoming in sports history

March 1, 2019
Peak Philly

No one has ever done a quicker 180 than this Philly sports broadcaster did on Bryce Harper

February 28, 2019
Hidden Talents

Jon Rahm and his fiancée submit their NFL Combine film, sadly, won't get drafted

February 28, 2019
Rules, Man

Rickie Fowler trolls new drop rules with game-changing technique at Honda Classic

February 28, 2019
Light The Lamp

In the least surprising news ever, Jaromir Jagr is still an absolute SNIPE show at the age of...

February 28, 2019
Funemployed

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy really, really hates referees, high school basketball...

February 28, 2019
Top Chef: Mets Edition

Brandon Nimmo gives himself food poisoning trying to cook chicken, is a Met to the core

February 28, 2019
Surprising Legends

The best 3-point shooter in the world might be this pop-a-shot national champ

February 28, 2019
NBA

Rajon Rondo does A+ Craig Kimbrel impression, nearly takes JaVale McGee's head off with...

February 28, 2019
Courses
February 27, 2019
Related
The LoopWhy Tiger Woods needs to start talking more to Fred…
The LoopWoods makes cut, but misses chance to go low - Golf…
The LoopPlayers Championship 2018: Watching caddies hit int…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection