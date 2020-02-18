Trending
Revenge of The Claw

Kawhi Leonard kicking a bottle of Gatorade out of his press conference is the highlight of All-Star weekend

By
29 minutes ago
69th NBA All-Star Game
Lampson Yip - Clicks Images

Forget Buddy Hield clinching it on his final shot in the Three-Point Contest. Forget Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. putting on slam-off for the ages. Hell, you can even forget about Twitter after Chaka Khan's not-so-rousing rendition of the national anthem. The best moment of NBA All-Star weekend didn't arrive until NBA All-Star weekend had all but gone, when Kawhi Leonard took to the podium to celebrate his coveted (jk, jk, jk) All-Star Game MVP and, with one flick of The Claw, plunged all of Gatorade Corp. into Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

RELATED: Plant Guy just wants to give Kawhi Leonard this plant

This one goes out to all the workers of America, urged by shadowy HR goons to be a "team player." This goes out to all the put-upons who can't squeeze "company man" onto their size-nine font resumes. Sure, Gatorade is a corporate sponsor of the NBA, but Kawhi don't care. He's the reigning All-Star MVP. If he wants a Powerade face tattoo, he'll damn well get a Powerade face tattoo. And if none of that resonates with you as you read this from behind the exotic Koa desk in your executive-level corner office, then perhaps Kawhi mumbling "Not sponsored by Gatorade" as much to himself as anyone else as he removes the bottle from view is just the sort of weirdo Kawhi content you're looking for.

Now we all wait with bated breath to see what Nick Saban will do with that infamous Coke bottle come spring ball. Will he follow Kawhi's lead and cast it into the fiery hell portal that surely exists within his office? Is revolution finally upon us? Only time, and Pepsi co., will tell.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Revenge of The Claw

Kawhi Leonard kicking a bottle of Gatorade out of his press conference is the highlight of...

29 minutes ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods digs through trash, Brooks Koepka goes sightseeing, and Holly Sonders celebrates a...

an hour ago
Hmmm....

Brooks Koepka says he 'forgot' he made a hole-in-one at Augusta. Wait, what?

2 hours ago
Take Your Base

The over/under for Houston Astros batters hit by pitch this season is 83.5—smash that over

3 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The Slam Dunk judges were right

February 17, 2020
Hate To See It

Brad Marchand getting cross-checked from behind is the best video you'll see today

February 17, 2020
Tour Life

PGA Tour WAG concedes she can't compete with Tiger Woods on Valentine's Day

February 15, 2020
Shots Fired

This quote from Brodie Van Wagenen is the biggest Mets win since Game 3 of the 2015 World...

February 14, 2020
HOPS

Zach LaVine would have won the NBA Dunk Contest by just attempting this absurd dunk

February 14, 2020
Dangle Nation

You won't see a filthier, more illegal goal in the NHL this season (but it counted!)

February 14, 2020
From The Parking Lot

Steven Adams' first career 3-pointer was even more glorious than we could have imagined

February 14, 2020
Wheeling and dealing

Ryan Miller trades a puck for a box of Thin Mints, is instantly the NHL's best GM

February 14, 2020
Hard-Hitting Journalism

LA news station puts final nail in Astros coffin with brutal Jose Altuve chyron

February 13, 2020
Tour Tales

David Feherty recalls the time he failed to get Payne Stewart back for an all-time prank

February 13, 2020
What Could Go Wrong?

Is Holly Sonders and Vegas Dave's relationship strong enough to withstand golf lessons? The is...

February 13, 2020
Change Of Heart

Astros owner Jim Crane changes opinion on sign stealing having an impact on the game in record...

February 13, 2020
Fantasy baseball

Now for some actual good baseball news: Full minor-league rosters are coming to MLB The Show...

February 13, 2020
Projectile Vomit

These are two of the most puke-worthy backdoor covers in the history of gambling

February 13, 2020
Related
The LoopKawhi Leonard kicking a bottle of Gatorade out of h…
Golf News & ToursRoad Warrior: Sungjae Im discusses his nomad life o…
The LoopTiger Woods digs through trash, Brooks Koepka goes …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved