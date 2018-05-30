Trending

Justin Thomas trolls Rickie Fowler ahead of their alma maters meeting in the NCAA Championship

By
11 hours ago

When Oklahoma State takes on Alabama in Wednesday's NCAA men's golf championship final, two of the most interested observers will be two of the world's best golfers. And not surprisingly, there's already been some needling between Bama's Justin Thomas and OSU's Rickie Fowler ahead of the big match.

On Wednesday morning, JT trolled Rickie with this post:

Rickie has yet to respond, but you can bet there will be some sort of side bet between the two. Earlier this year, Thomas "collected" from Georgia grad Kevin Kisner after the Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs in the College Football National Championship. Kisner put on an Alabama jersey during the first round of the Sony Open.

Don't be surprised to see Justin or Rickie wearing enemy colors on Thursday at the Memorial.

