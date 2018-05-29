2018 Memorial Tournament tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour heads to Dublin, Ohio this week for the Memorial Tournament, played at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Muirfield Village Golf Club. The event serves as the final tune-up before the U.S. Open for the top players in the world, many of whom skip next week's FedEx St. Jude Classic to begin preparations.

The test Muirfield Village provides, plus the fact it's Jack's course, always makes for one of the stronger fields on the schedule for a non-major, non-WGC event. This year eight of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will tee it up, and that doesn't include other main attractions like Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, who rank 19th and 80th respectively.

Woods returns to the Memorial this week for the first time since 2015, when he made the cut but shot rounds of 85 and 74 on the weekend to finish 71st. Prior to that, the 14-time major winner had dominated the event, winning for a record fifth time in 2012. A win this week would be his 80th on tour, and the first since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone, which also came in Ohio at Firestone Country Club. He'll play alongside defending champion Jason Dufner and 2010 winner Justin Rose on Thursday and Friday.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. CBS will take over on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Dublin on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:20 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Byeong Hun An, Tom Hoge

7:31 a.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Peter Uihlein, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7:42 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Beau Hossler, Abraham Ancer

7:53 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Jim Furyk

8:04 a.m. -- Ted Potter, Jr., Austin Cook, Grayson Murray

8:15 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, David Lingmerth, Ernie Els

8:26 a.m. -- Russell Henley, William McGirt, Brian Gay

8:37 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Kyle Stanley, Chris Kirk

8:48 a.m. -- Rod Pampling, Nick Watney, Kenny Perry

8:59 a.m. -- Yuta Ikeda, Will Zalatoris, Doc Redman

12:10 p.m. -- Scott Brown, Daniel Summerhays, Keith Mitchell

12:21 p.m. -- Carl Pettersson, Kevin Na, Kelly Kraft

12:32 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Rodgers

12:43 p.m. -- Wesley Bryan, James Hahn, Branden Grace

12:54 p.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama, Russel Knox

1:05 p.m. -- Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson

1:16 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth

1:27 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Smith, Emiliano Grillo

1:38 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman, K.J. Choi

1:49 p.m. -- Trey Mullinax, Shubhankar Sharma, Andrew Dorn

No. 10 Tee

7:20 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Luke List, Martin Piller

7:31 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Whee Kim, Kevin Tway

7:42 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Jamie Lovemark, Anirban Lahiri

7:53 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Stuard

8:04 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Pat Perez, Stewart Cink

8:15 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler

8:26 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Jason Dufner, Tiger Woods

8:37 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen

8:48 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Brice Garnett, Bryson DeChambeau

8:59 a.m. -- Cameron Davis, Joaquin Niemann, Sam Burns

12:10 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Rory Sabbatini, Brandon Harkins

12:21 p.m. -- John Senden, Bud Cauley, Ollie Schniederjans

12:32 p.m. -- Alex Cejka, Robert Streb, John Huh

12:43 p.m. -- Ryan Armour, Sangmoon Bae, Vijay Singh

12:54 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Jonas Blixt, Charl Schwartzel

1:05 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau

1:16 p.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Zach Johnson, Charles Howell III

1:27 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Billy Horschel, Satoshi Kodaira

1:38 p.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Keegan Bradley, Sean O'Hair

1:49 p.m. -- Yusaku Miyazato, Julian Suri, Harry Ellis

