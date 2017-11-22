Future Stars2 hours ago

Justin Thomas posts adorable old photo with Michelle Wie and Jordan Spieth -- and the comments were fantastic

By

Sure, being a star golfer comes with fancy vacations and court-side seats, but Justin Thomas is still a kid who goes home for Thanksgiving break. And on this trip, the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year shared a great find from the family photo albums.

How adorable. A Young JT. A young Michelle Wie. Oh, and wait a minute, is that. . . a young Jordan Spieth as well? Those two knew each other growing up?!

Of course, we kid. And so did many of those commenting on the classic pic. Here's a sampling, starting with a couple people noticing the logo on Thomas' shirt:

Maybe that title will be JT's next conquest in 2018. We hear this year's winner wasn't received too well. . . And finally:

Amen. That is a damn fine curve.

RELATED: Justin Thomas made an incredibly prescient list of goals for 2017

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursJason Day on Tiger Woods' comeback: It's the best h…
Golf News & ToursWill Tiger Woods' body let him down again? - Golf D…
Golf News & ToursHow to improve the PGA Tour's fall schedule - Golf …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection