Justin Thomas posts adorable old photo with Michelle Wie and Jordan Spieth -- and the comments were fantastic

Sure, being a star golfer comes with fancy vacations and court-side seats , but Justin Thomas is still a kid who goes home for Thanksgiving break. And on this trip, the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year shared a great find from the family photo albums.

How adorable. A Young JT. A young Michelle Wie. Oh, and wait a minute, is that. . . a young Jordan Spieth as well? Those two knew each other growing up?!

Of course, we kid. And so did many of those commenting on the classic pic. Here's a sampling, starting with a couple people noticing the logo on Thomas' shirt:

Maybe that title will be JT's next conquest in 2018. We hear this year's winner wasn't received too well . . . And finally:

Amen. That is a damn fine curve.

