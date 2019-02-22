Justin Thomas mocks himself—and a fan—over surprising three-putt in Mexico

Justin Thomas got off to a great start at the WGC-Mexico Championship with an opening 66 at Club de Golf Chapultepec on Thursday. But it's hard not to think his round should have been at least a couple shots better. You see, while others like Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson drove the course's short par-4 1st with irons , Thomas only made par. And then there's what he did after driving the green at a different par 4.

On No. 12, Thomas struck arguably the shot of the day, a booming drive that traveled 409(!) yards before settling 12 feet from the hole. Not surprisingly, the PGA Tour shared this incredible highlight from one of its brightest stars. It just didn't mention how the rest of the hole played out. But Thomas was happy to fill in the details by poking fun of himself.

It's great to see how Thomas can laugh off these stumbles on the course. We saw it just last week after a shank at Riviera , which he followed up by saving par. However, when a fan asked how JT could have bungled this remarkable tee shot, he couldn't help but fire back:

The retort was reminiscent of the time Seve Ballesteros was asked how he four-putted at the 1986 Masters. "I miss the putt, I miss the putt, I miss the putt, I make." Makes sense to us, Justin. Carry on.

