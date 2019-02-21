Rory McIlroy nearly aced a par 4 at the WGC-Mexico Championship. With a 2-iron(!)

With high altitude and tree-lined fairways, Club de Golf Chapultepec is taking driver out of a lot of players' hands this week. That even includes Rory McIlroy . Well, at least when driver is too much club.

McIlroy caught fire during the opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship , taking apart the course with his typical aggressive style of play. But the shot of the day for the man who currently leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained off-the-tee came with a 2-iron. After making the turn at four under, that's all the four-time major champ needed on the 305-yard, par-4 first hole. Watch as his golf ball lands on the front of the green and nearly hits the hole before stopping about six feet away:

Yep, that's a 307-yard 2-iron. What an absolute laser. And as you can see, McIlroy rolled in the eagle putt to quickly move to six under and didn't even crack a smile. Ho-hum.

McIlroy is in search of his first PGA Tour title since winning at Bay Hill last March, but he arrived in Mexico with three consecutive top-five finishes to begin 2019.

