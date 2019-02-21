Watch Tiger Woods open with a double bogey—that could have been a LOT worse

Tough Starts6 hours ago

Like many weekend hackers, Tiger Woods could have used a breakfast ball on Thursday at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Playing in Mexico for the first time in his career, the 14-time major champ stepped to the first tee after getting a rousing introduction from the starter ("TIGER, TIGER, TIGER WOODS!") and promptly smother-hooked a 5-wood out of bounds. Things didn't get much better from there.

After reloading, Tiger hit a near identical tee shot. He paused on the tee box thinking he might need to hit another before being informed his golf ball was in play. From there, Woods chopped his next shot into a bunker and then made a nifty up and down to save (gulp) double bogey. Watch it here:

Making matters worse for Woods is the opening par 4 at Club de Golf Chapultepec is one of the easiest holes on the PGA Tour at 305 yards and in mile-and-a-half-high elevation. Moments later, Rory McIlroy reached the green with a 2-iron and made eagle.

