Tiger Woods live blog: Woods opens WGC-Mexico with disastrous double-bogey six

Tiger Woods gave it a good run last weekend at Riviera, charging up the leader board late on Saturday night and into Sunday morning. But the marathon days clearly got to him, as Woods faded in the final round and ultimately finished in a tie for 15th, still impressive considering he made the cut by just one shot. Afterwards, and exasperated Woods said multiple times that he couldn't wait to take all of Monday off and not touch his clubs.

On Thursday, we'll see if the much-needed day of rest pays off for the 14-time major winner, as he makes his debut in the WGC-Mexico. Well, technically he's won this event seven times, but none of those came in Mexico. This is his first start South of the Border, and it'll be fascinating to see how he maneuvers the quirky Club de Golf Chapultepec and it's tight, tree-lined fairways. Not to mention the altitude change, which caused Woods to make a key equipment tweak that could help him off the tee this week. There were also reports that he was hitting wedge 180 yards in practice rounds, so we'll see how he's able to adjust in tournament play.

Before Woods teed off, he already made some news, announcing he will skip next week's Honda Classic on Twitter. He will return to Bay Hill, where he's won eight times. Woods being eligible to play in the WGC-Mexico certainly played a factor in the decision, as he was never going to play five straight weeks with the Honda, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players all in a row. Unfortunately, the Honda at Jack Nickalus' PGA National was the odd man out.

Woods goes off at 2:03 p.m. ET on Thursday alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Mexico's own Abraham Ancer. Follow along right here for all the important updates from his opening round.

3:23: Bang! Tiger buries one from deep at No. 5 for birdie and he's back to even par. Let's just pretend the first hole never happened. Deal? Deal.

3:16: From the fifth fairway, Woods hits a pitching wedge from 185 that was right on line, but came up about 30 feet short. Still a decent look at birdie though for Tiger to get back to even.

3:11: After tapping in his birdie putt to get back to one over, Woods rips a low iron down the right side of the fairway at No. 5.

3:00: Tiger cuts a 3-wood down the fairway at the fourth, then stuffs an iron to tap-in range. Looks like he'll be getting back to one over here.

2:51: Woods' birdie effort just misses catching the right edge and he taps in for another par. Two over through three. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are currently tied for the lead at four under. Would sign up for that final group on Sunday in a heartbeat.

2:45: Tiger takes 8-iron from 208 yards at the par-3 third and finds the green. Looks like he'll have less than 20 feet left for a much-needed birdie.

2:41: Solid chip from Tiger at the second, coming up just a foot short of going in. At least the short game looks good so far. And yes, he cleaned up the par putt.

2:35: Poor approach shot from Woods at the second with a wedge in his hand. Comes up well short of the green.

2:31: Woods stripes an iron at No. 2 right down the left side of the fairway. Here's video of his double at No. 1, if you're into that kind of stuff:

2:30: Woods has started events with a double bogey before (2008 U.S. Open anyone?), but he's already put himself in quite a hole. Check out the star-studded early leader board:

T-1 - Billy Horschel -3

George Coetzee -3

Xander Schauffele -3

Ian Poulter -3

HaoTong Li -3

Rory McIlroy -3

Dustin Johnson -3

Justin Thomas -3

Russell Knox -3

Plenty of birdies out there, and Woods could use a few quickly.

2:23: Tiger puts his fourth in a greenside bunker, then splashed his fifth out to tap-in range. Remarkable shot that he just landed on the green and let roll out. Routine double bogey.

2:20: First one was out of bounds, and the second one stayed in bounds but is in a world of trouble. So he's hitting four from no-man's land. No great, bob.

2:17: Woods' tee shot was worse than we thought. He just hit a provisional, and it went dead left again. Yikes. Golf Channel's Frank Nobilo said officials couldn't determine if the first one was in or out of bounds. Guess we're about to find out.

2:13: Little backup at the first tee, which is hardly surprising considering these guys drive it with 3-woods. So after waiting for the green to clear, and an absolutely electric announcement by the guy at the first tee who kicked off the proceedings by introducing TW as "TIGER, TIGER, TIGER WOODS!" we're finally off. Not a great start for Woods though, as he pulls one badly into the trees down the left side.

1:46: Woods is still going through his warmup, which apparently took place next to Patrick Reed on the range:

Good vibes all around!

