J.R. Smith finally played Pine Valley—and then bought the entire pro shop

7 hours ago

We've long known—and appreciated—J.R. Smith's love of obsession with golf, but the NBA star showed even more enthusiasm for the game than usual on Wednesday. Smith crossed playing Pine Valley, ranked No. 1 on Golf Digest's America's 100 Greatest Courses list, off his bucket list. And then he bought bucket hats and just about everything else imaginable from the club's pro shop.

RELATED: The "J.R. Smith Challenge" is here, and it's spectacular

Check out Smith's Instagram of the occasion, which shows the Cavaliers (for now) swingman purchased a lifetime's worth of merchandise featuring the course's famous logo (second photo):

And in case it's not loading properly, here's the incredible spread again:

Good lord. Seriously, that might be a game check's worth of gear.

From his instagram story, it appears Smith played with his brother as well as former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Freddie Mitchell. It's unclear how much merch any of those guys bought. It's also unclear if there's anything left in the pro shop.

RANKING: The top 23 content kings of the PGA Tour

