Jon Rahm shoots 66, leads by two at the Dell Technologies Championship

In his first 16 events of the 2016-2017 PGA Tour season, Jon Rahm made every cut, earned his first victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, had six top-10 finishes and flashed No. 1 player in the world potential. The young Spaniard went through a mini lull in June, missing back to back cuts at the Memorial and the U.S. Open, where he showed frustration, inviting criticism of his temper.

Instead of wilting, Rahm came roaring back, dominating the Irish Open by six strokes in early July and nearly winning his first FedEx Cup playoff event last week at the Northern Trust. His strong run of form has carried over to the Dell Technologies Championship, where he leads by two strokes at nine-under 133 after posting a second-round five-under 67.

Rahm, 22, started on the back nine, and was two over through seven holes after making one bogey, one birdie and a double bogey at the par-3 16th. He immediately got back to level par thanks to an eagle at the par-5 18th, where he hit his 203-yard approach shot to 12 feet and converted. He followed with a bogey-free five-under 31 on his final nine and no one would catch his lead the rest of the day.

Two back at seven-under 135 are Paul Casey, Adam Hadwin, Kevin Streelman and Kyle Stanley. Casey, Streelman and Hadwin each carded six-under 65s, while Stanley shot a three-under 68.

Four players are tied at six-under 136, including Phil Mickelson, who followed up his opening round 69 with a four-under 67 on Saturday. Mickelson was two under on his round through 11 holes before dropping his first shot on the unpopular 12th hole, but made back-to-back birdies on 13 and 14, and added one more at the par-5 18th. With time running out on his bid, the five-time major champion seems to be peaking in time to earn one of Steve Stricker's Presidents Cup captain's picks.

Also at six under are Bryson DeChambeau, Marc Leishman and Grayson Murray, who made his second hole-in-one of the season on Saturday at the par-3 eighth.

After struggling on Thursday and posting one-over 72s, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth each shot six-under 65s and are just four back at five-under 137.

Dustin Johnson made five birdies on Saturday, but posted a one-over 72 because of two bogeys and two double-bogeys. He's tied at four-under 138 with five other players, including Justin Thomas, who shot a bogey-free four-under 67.

Rory McIlroy, sitting at 49th in the standings, will play at the BMW Championship in two weeks, but he did not make the cut at TPC Boston. The Northern Irishman carded a second-round three-over 74 to finish at four-over 146, one off the cut line.

Entering the week at 73rd in the standings, Adam Scott needed a strong performance in Boston to get inside the top 70, but didn't get it. The 2013 Masters champion also missed the cut at four-over 146 and will not advance to the third leg of the playoffs for just the third time in his career.

