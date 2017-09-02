There have been 30 aces made on the PGA Tour in the 2016-’17 season, with three coming in the last 24 hours at the Dell Technologies Championship. Crazier still, two of those came in a 65-second span on Saturday at TPC Boston.

Grayson Murray, who rollicked while watched Kevin Tway make his hole-in-one on Friday, made one of his own at 12:22.32 p.m. (official time from ShotLink) when he jarred his tee shot on the par-3 eighth hole. It was Murray’s second hole-in-one of the season, the first coming at the Travelers Championship in June, making him one of three players (Angel Cabrera and Matt Kuchar being the others) to have two aces this season. Oh, and it gave Murray a share of the lead at the time at six under par, after a front nine that included a stretch of bogey-birdie-double bogey-birdie-birdie-ace.

Then, according to ShotLink at 12:23.37 p.m., Lucas Glover stepped to the tee on the 16th hole and did this:

There is no official record of the shortest time between aces on the PGA Tour, but we're guessing this just might be it.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS