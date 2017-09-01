Kevin Tway makes hole-in-one at Dell Technologies Championship, Grayson Murray gives hilarious reaction

Before this year, Kevin Tway had played just one full season on the PGA Tour in his career, and it was back in 2014. He spent the next two seasons on the Web.com Tour, eventually earning his PGA Tour card, which he has made excellent use of in 2016-2017.

The former Oklahoma State standout has registered six top-25s and four top-10s, including a T-3 at the Valero Texas Open. With over $1.4 million in earnings already, it's safe to say this has been a breakout season for Tway, who qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in his career. A T-43 finish at The Northern Trust put him at 69th in the standings, which got him into this week's Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.

His great season just got a lot better on Friday, thanks to this shot at the par-3 11th:

Boom! The ace got Tway to one under on his round, but he's since dropped a few shots on his way in. It's still the shot of the year for him, but Grayson Murray's reaction may have been the best part. The high-five immediately followed by "drinks on you buddy!" sounds exactly like something any of us hackers would say after witnessing a hole-in-one.

