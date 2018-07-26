Trending
He Tried

Joe Thomas tries to say something nice about all 21 Browns QBs he blocked for (key word: "tries")

By
8 hours ago

If you can believe it, Joe Thomas' rookie season on the Cleveland Browns was actually a good one. The Browns went 10-6, Thomas made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and quarterback Derek Anderson was not only competent, but he too made the Pro Bowl. Unfortunately, in the most Browns thing to ever happen to the Browns, they didn't make the postseason, making them the only 9+ win team to miss the playoffs that year. But Thomas at least had reason to be optimistic.

RELATED: The Cleveland Browns' 'Office' parody is pretty good (unlike the Cleveland Browns)

Ten years and 20 quarterbacks later, Thomas retired a Brown without ever making the playoffs or being a part of another winning season. In his final three years, the Browns won four out of 48 games, including an 0-16 2017 season, which made them the second team in NFL history to ever go "defeated." Through it all, Thomas remained the team's upbeat leader, never complaining and never missing a snap until this past year, ending a streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps played. Even as a newly retired talking head, he's still optimistic about the Browns! It's truly remarkable.

But even he can knows how to joke about the futility every once in awhile, specifically, about the Browns laundry list of quarterbacks. Last September, Thomas admitted on The Dan Patrick Show that he once had to introduce himself to a new quarterback in the huddle that he hadn't met yet. Even after retirement, Thomas is still fielding the "you know how many QBs you played for!?" questions, but this latest has a nice little twist that produced some fantastic responses from the iron man. Here's Thomas saying the first thing that comes to mind about each quarterback he's blocked for, "attempting" to say something nice about all of them, while simultaneously throwing in some hilarious daggers:

Got to love leading off with Manziel, giving Thomas less time to say what he actually thinks of Johnny Football, which is not highly in case you never noticed. Once they got Johnny out of the way, it got really good. Thomas clearly has a "big" crutch when it comes to adjectives. Big arm, bigger arm, big smooth, big sexy, which, let's be honest, works quite well for Brady Quinn. Let's get to the best ones though, starting with Austin Davis:

Thomas basically laughs at the notion of Davis' existence. "Oh, that guy? Yeah he used to come in when we were 1-11 and had given up." But Thomas is actually selling him short, as Davis appeared in three games for the Browns in 2015, going 0-2 as a starter, throwing for one TD, three interceptions and 547 yards.

As the old saying goes, if you have nothing nice to say about someone, just repeat the first syllable of their name twice, or something like that. By the way, "Sen-Sen" was lighting it up in that flag football league a few weeks ago.

Thought Austin Davis was last resort guy? Try being Thad Lewis, who was the "hit eject seat button but parachute malfunctions and you die" guy.

Touchdown Jesus, Clipboard Jesus, we all mix those up from time to time.

This was by far the biggest dagger to any of these QBs mentioned. Thomas tries hard to say something semi-nice about everyone's football abilities, and then he gets to Bruce Gradkowski, thinks hard and comes up with "his mom made great dinners." Ouch. Guess there wasn't a single redeeming quality about Bruce's quarterbacking abilities. He's now known for two things, Joe Thomas remembering his mom made good food and he's in that video where Ben Roethlisberger basically embarrasses him in a drill by not giving a damn and implying his job is as safe as humanly possible:

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: Judging by this brutal first pitch, Baker Mayfield already looks like a Cleveland Browns QB

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Gone But Not Forgotten

Shoot this retro footage of the MLS All-Star Skills Competition right into our veins

2 hours ago
More Vinsanity

How old is Vince Carter? Two of his new teammates—and most of the 2018 NBA Draft class—weren't...

6 hours ago
Glass Half Full

Big glass-half-full guy Jarvis Landry thinks the Browns can hang 40 on teams, win the Super...

6 hours ago
Emotional Rollercoaster

Former Alabama QB thinks he makes hole-in-one, hilariously narrates cart ride up to the green...

7 hours ago
He Tried

Joe Thomas tries to say something nice about all 21 Browns QBs he blocked for (key word:...

8 hours ago
Not Too Shabby

Mario Lemieux's $22 million, 17-fireplace castle is officially on the market

July 25, 2018
Fly As Hell

Antonio Brown arrives to training camp in a helicopter, is better than you and he knows it

July 25, 2018
Bike Safety 101

Tour de France serves up friendly reminder not to ride 40 miles on a busted knee cap

July 25, 2018
Incredible Follows

The Web.com Tour extended a special invitation to the Club Pro Guy for its Kansas City event,...

July 25, 2018
Well Played

The Lansing Lugnuts' "Backyard Baseball" night is the promo idea to end all promo ideas

July 25, 2018
Whoops

Just a heads up that the Internet got it wrong about a supposed ninja shortage

July 25, 2018
Hockey Stuff

This designer gave modern NHL stars some sweet vintage salad and we can't get enough

July 25, 2018
NBA

Dwight Howard's "joke" sums up why Dwight Howard is the worst

July 25, 2018
Home Field Advantage

Fire alarm spoils another potential no-hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals

July 25, 2018
R.I.P

Manchester United defender accidentally Randy Johnsons bird into oblivion

July 24, 2018
The Grind

British Open re-enactments, Tiger Woods’ major tease, and the shortest retirement in golf...

July 24, 2018
He's Got A Point

Man arrested for working out at Planet Fitness naked has the perfect excuse for cops

July 24, 2018
Philly Phatherhood

Dad-of-the-year bare-hands Phillies homer while holding baby

July 24, 2018
Related
The LoopJared Goff 'transfers' to Ventura College, scares t…
The LoopWhat's the best landing spot for Kirk Cousins? Let'…
The LoopUnlike the Browns franchise, the Browns on 'Hard Kn…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection