Jim Beam giving away $25 Father's Day vacations to their Kentucky distillery

Father's Day is right around the corner, and as always, it's an opportunity to thank your old man for teaching you to shave, driving you to every kind of practice on earth until you found one you actually liked, and helping you through college (and the months after when you couldn't find a job) with a bottle of whatever whiskey he likes best. This year, however, Jim Beam is helping you step your gift game up by offering a full, bourbon-soaked Kentucky vacation for you and your pops for about the price of a bottle of Jim Beam Black. Yes this is crazy and no, there's no catch...well, except that it sold out instantly.

But before you sulk off with that Charlie Brown jingle rattling around inside your head, hear us out. According to Jim Beam, while the first round of The Bonding Over Bourbon Experience may be sold out, there are still a few more on-sale dates to come. In other words, you still have a shot at scoring that dream $25 getaway (for the record, any getaway starting at $25 technically qualifies as a "dream").

Those dates will be announced on Jim Beam's Facebook page, but we suggest you follow the brand on every single social media platform you can (and make sure post alerts are turned on) just to be safe. If you happen to get lucky enough to score a trip, here's what your little slice of nirvana will look like:

  • Round-trip flights for two to Kentucky

  • Two-night hotel stay in downtown Louisville

  • Behind-the-scenes distillery tour at the Jim Beam American Stillhouse

  • Classic Southern Dinner for two in Louisville

  • Round of golf at a local premium course (GET OUT OF OUR HEADS, BEAM)

  • Limited-edition Jim Beam Black gift box with personalized Father's Day card, decanter, rocks glasses and luggage tag (which would make a damn fine Father's Day gift all on its own to be honest)

"Father's Day has always been a special day for me to spend quality time with my dad and now my son, Freddie," said Fred Noe, Jim Beam's 7th Generation Master Distiller, of the company's decision to hand out a bunch of $5,000 vacations for the price of about six of Pro V1s. "With this unique Father's Day gift package, we hope to provide the perfect setting for fathers and sons or daughters to share some stories, create some new memories and enjoy some good bourbon together with the Beam family." Cheers to that, Freddie.

