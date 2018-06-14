10 boozy Father's Day gifts for the golf dad in your life

Another Father's Day is here and you need a gift. Like stat. And it can't be another monogrammed golf towel—the guy is practically running his own pool club at this point. So what do you get him? Something to nice to sip on is always a safe bet, and here at The Loop, we believe you can tell a lot about what he'll like by the way he carries himself on the course. From the big hitter to the lucky SOB, we have a gift for just about every golf dad we've met (and a few we haven't), so grab that flask, book that tee time, and get ready for the best (and booziest) Father's Day ever.

For the Dad Who Is Way Too Excited For the Ryder Cup:

Has dad’s 2018 Ryder Cup enthusiasm spiraled out of control? Is he pulling for Les Blues at the World Cup this summer, buying stinky cheeses he has no intention of ever eating, and maybe even considering a beret? Then Pierre Ferrand’s Reserve Double Cask Cognac is a no-brainer. Aged in former Banyuls casks—a fortified French wine dating back to the 13th century—this elegant cognac evokes the Old World in every sip...even if dad is still pronouncing “j’aime” as “Jamie.”

Buy Here: $79.99

For the Dad Who Doesn’t Need to Know the Pin Location:

Dad’s “grip it, and rip it” bumper sticker might be embarrassing, but leaping before looking has served him pretty well so far. Enter Glenlivet's Code , a playful celebration of the unknown from the celebrated Speyside scotch maker. Arriving in a black bottle with no cask information or tasting notes, Code puts your palate to the test with a built-in tasting game that might also double as some much-needed bonding time (even if neither of you know what the hell allspice is).

Buy Here: $120

For the Dad Who Is Still Playing With Actual Woods:

If dad prefers things the way used to be gosh darn it, bah hambug, then Citadelle Extremes No 1 “No Mistake” Old Tom Gin is sure to be the cat’s pajamas. Combining copper toasted Caribbean sugar and classic Citadelle gin, the Old Tom revives the sweet gin category, once a staple of 18th-century England, for the modern world, whether dad has warmed to it or not.

Buy Here: $55

For the Dad Who Plays Mostly to Work on His Tan:

Was dad wearing Hawaiian shirts on the course years before Rickie? Does he treat the cart like his own personal tanning bed? Then the Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez —a beautiful 10-year-old rum from the heart of San Juan—is sure to be his new favorite sipper. Bursting with notes of ripe banana, tropical melon, and caramelized vanilla, the Gran Reserve Diaz is the next best thing to a tropical golf getaway, which, thankfully, he already booked for himself.

Buy Here: $39.99

For the Dad Who Still Hits it Longer Than You:

You remember Jager, that heavy metal German liqueur you used to rip to shots of in college while the guy down the hall blasted Slayer until the RA imploded. Well, just like you, Jagermeister is all grown up, thanks to their first premium expression, the Jagermeister Manifest . Coursing with rich notes of star anise, dried fruit, and licorice, Manifest—served chilled and neat—is a big, sophisticated beast, perfect for the big-hitting old man who still blows it 10 yards by you on the reg.

Buy Here: $59.99

For the Dad Who Could Use a Little Zen:

If you’ve ever seen your dad snap a five iron over his knee after the 17th wormburner of the day, then the Hibiki Japanese Harmony —a tranquil, balanced blend aged in five different cask types—may be just the monk-like mantra you’re looking for. Plus it’s a lot cheaper than anger management classes...

Buy Here: $65

For the Dad Who Always Gets That Lucky Kick:

There’s nothing like the luck of the Irish to drive down the ol’ handicap, so if dad is the kind of guy who always seems to be rolling out of bunkers instead of into them, Bushmills 10-Year-Old Single Malt Irish whiskey is definitely for him. A veritable four-leaf clover in a bottle, the Bushmills 10-year-old is everything you love about Bushmills, only older, rarer, and better (and if that’s not enough, they’re just unveiled a 16-year-old as well).

Buy Here: $44.99

For the Dad Who Always Needs a Cigar When He Plays:

He may not be MJ or even MAJ , but if dad, doctor be damned, still enjoys a stogie while smacking it around Wherever GC, then Islay scotch wizards Bruichladdich have the perfect alternative: The Octomore 8.4, the world’s most heavily peated scotch clocking in at a whopping 309 parts per million. Just remember to have the fire department on speed dial, because things are going to get seriously smoky.

Buy Here: $234.99

For the Dad Who Loves Bird(ie) Hunting:

If dad wears camo to the course, exclusively listens to Willie's Roadhouse on Sirius XM, and maybe even put Thanksgiving dinner on the table last year, then the Knob Creek Cask Strength Rye is for him. Aged nine years, bottled uncut at a natural proof of 119.6, and the winner of the "Best Rye Whiskey" at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, this is a true alpha expression and the perfect gift for the man that made you one.

Buy Here: $69.99

For the Dad That Curses In Spanish After Dunking It In The Water:

Much like Maker’s Mark and Kentucky, Mexico has no more iconic export than Patrón. From the bubble cork to the green ribbon, everyone knows Patrón Silver, but Patrón Extra Añejo is truly the pick of the litter, sourced from 100% Weber Blue Agave and aged in American, French, and Hungarian oak barrels for a perfect whiskey alternative. Arriba, indeed.

Buy Here: $89.99

For the Dad Who Actually Kind of Likes Ian Poulter:

The PGA Tour’s resident flashy Brit certainly divides opinion, but as dad always says, if you had a garage full of Ferraris, you’d show it off too . Enter Brockmans Gin , an atypical London Dry with a flashy modern twist delivered a devilish black bottle with the suggestion that you put blueberries and grapefruit rind in your G&T instead of lime. Blasphemy? Perhaps, then again, look how far that’s gotten Poulter.

Buy Here: $34.99