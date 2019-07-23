Trending
You Hate To See It

Jeopardy! buries the New York Mets six feet under with absolutely vicious clue in 'Flags' category

By
6 hours ago

The New York Mets already take enough crap from a lot of people—their own fans, New Yawk's Numbah One, their own damn play-by-play guy and this here website (and many others). The last thing the franchise needed was to take crap from Jeopardy! but that was the unfortunate case for the Metropolitans on Monday night.

RELATED: 8 things you can buy with Bobby Bonilla's annual Mets salary

When things have gone as bad as they have for the Metsies, everybody begins to pile on, including Alex Trebek, whose pancreatic cancer is miraculously near remission. Whether fully healthy or not, though, Trebek wasn't going to be dethroned as king of the game-show dagger, as he displayed on Monday night's episode with this vicious clue that buried the Mets six feet under. The clue was in the "Let's talk about flags" category. Though it sounds impossible for the Mets to earn mention in said category, it just so happened the team was in the first clue chosen by one of the show's contestants, Jason. Have a watch:

Goodness gracious Trebek, hasn't the fan base been through enough? How many Mets fans sat through a weekend of the Mets getting walked-off not once, not twice, but THREE times against the San Francisco Giants? Then, those same fans finally got a day off of watching them with the Mets traveling on Monday. Then, they sat down to watch Jeopardy! an escape from the Mets, and got hit with this clue in double Jeopardy? I'm not sure how much more these poor folks can take.

And it's not like this was a baseball clue, or even a "saddest fan bases clue." This was a clue about freaking flags, and the writer of this clue went completely out of his or her way to take a pot shot at the Mets just because. Must be a Yankees fan. Actually, no, whoever this is is definitely a Mets fan that is so fed up with the Wilpons that they're embarrassing them on purpose on national television.

RELATED: Meet the mess: The best backpages in New York Mets history

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Grind

Shane Lowry makes facial-hair history, Brooks Koepka gets frustrated with a slow player, and...

3 hours ago
You Hate To See It

Jeopardy! buries the New York Mets six feet under with absolutely vicious clue in 'Flags'...

6 hours ago
Dumb Luck

Gambler believed he bet Shane Lowry at Pebble Beach, gloriously discovers his Lowry wager was...

18 hours ago
Viral Videos

Shane Lowry's grandma gave the greatest post-round interview in Open Championship history

a day ago
Braving The Elements

Justin Thomas shares video showing just how bad the weather was on Sunday at the Open (SPOILER...

a day ago
Fine Art

A Kentucky minor-league team just delivered the best double play you'll see all season

July 22, 2019
Purple Reign

LSU football's new locker rooms are so nice they're practically a recruiting violation

July 22, 2019
To the victor...

British Open 2019: Shane Lowry's claret jug celebration got off to a great start

July 22, 2019
Monday Superlatives

It's too hot for sports with pants

July 22, 2019
Day 4 Recap

British Open 2019: The story of Day 4 at Royal Portrush in 9 (or so) sentences

July 21, 2019
The Best Walk In Golf

British Open 2019: Watch Shane Lowry's epic walk up the 18th fairway at Royal Portrush

July 21, 2019
Meltdowns

British Open 2019: Henrik Stenson hits brutal shank, immediately snaps club over his knee

July 21, 2019
WAGs

British Open 2019: The surprising place where Shane Lowry married his wife

July 21, 2019
Guilty Pleasures

British Open 2019: If Shane Lowry goes on to win, he may have an awful-looking reality TV show...

July 21, 2019
Speed Round

British Open 2019: The story of Day 3 at Royal Portrush in 9 (or so) sentences

July 20, 2019
WAGs

British Open 2019: Yep, Lee Westwood's girlfriend is also his caddie

July 20, 2019
Day 2 Recap

British Open 2019: The story of Day 2 at Royal Portrush in 9 (or so) sentences

July 19, 2019
Random Daggers

PGA Tour caddie calls out newspaper for spelling his boss' name wrong—even though he's leading...

July 19, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursShane Lowry withdraws from WGC-FedEx St. Jude due t…
Golf News & ToursPGA Tour announces its first daily fantasy sports i…
The LoopShane Lowry makes facial hair history, Brooks Koepk…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection