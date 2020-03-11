Trending
Operation Protect Alex

Jeopardy! becomes first major US sports league to ban live audiences in order to protect Alex Trebek

By
3 hours ago
ABC's "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time"
Eric McCandless

The Declaration of Independence, Babe Ruth's Cooperstown bust, that mini Eiffel Tower in Las Vegas. That's it. That's the list of national treasures more sacred than Alex Trebrek, who, if you want to get bogged down in technicalities, is actually Canadian. Those pieces of iconography (not to mention the mountain with the presidents' faces on it and your plastic souvenir beer cup from Augusta National) must be protected at all costs, and thankfully the good folks at Sony Pictures Television are doing exactly that for Sir Alex Trebek, becoming the first major domestic sports league to ban live audiences. A source close to Jeopardy! told the Washington Post on Monday...

“Out of an abundance of caution due to the spread of Covid-19, we have decided to cancel audience attendance for the tapings of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ for the time being,” a person close to “Jeopardy!”

RELATED: Joel Embiid's new nickname is inspired by one of the worst Jeopardy! answers of all time

The move beats the NHL, NBA, and NCAA to the punch, all of whom are currently weighing decisions about whether to press on without fans or press pause on their seasons altogether. This is good news for fans of Trebek (AKA all sentient bipeds), who is particularly vulnerable to the virus after over a year of chemotherapy for his pancreatic cancer, which he is still battling. Even Ken Jennings—the official Greatest of All Time—chimed in to applaud the decision on Twitter.

Amen to that, Kenny. In other news, 'Wheel of Fortune' also announced to plans to forego live studio audiences in the near future. So if you're one of the seven sick SOBs on earth who likes 'Wheel' more than 'Jeopardy!', you can rest easy knowing that Pat—who had a very serious health scare of his own in November—Vana, and co. will also be protected from the world's latest, greatest crisis.

h/t BroBible

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Pwning Noobs

Players 2020: Tyrrell Hatton is 'devastated' he can't play the new Call of Duty this week

an hour ago
Operation Protect Alex

Jeopardy! becomes first major US sports league to ban live audiences in order to protect Alex...

3 hours ago
Tour Life

Players 2020: Two PGA Tour caddies had an absolute fast-food feast, live to tell about it (we...

4 hours ago
When Will The Beat Drop?

Players 2020: What it's like to attend a Chainsmokers concert at TPC Sawgrass

18 hours ago
Adult Beverages

Players 2020: Rory McIlroy compared Pete Dye courses to drinking beer, and it made perfect...

a day ago
Tour Life

This PGA Tour pro has been invited by Chris Harrison to be a contestant on 'The Bachelor'

a day ago
Life Ain't Fair

Harvard basketball becomes first team to get officially hosed by the Coronavirus

March 10, 2020
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ new (sad) schedule, Tyrrell Hatton's fun rehab routine, and PGA Tour pros pick...

March 10, 2020
Anatomy Of...

Players Championship 2020: An anatomy of TPC Sawgrass' iconic 17th hole

March 10, 2020
Rare Good News

New NFL and 2K Games video game deal has internet freaking out about possible 'NFL Blitz'...

March 10, 2020
No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem

You know it was pretty good hockey fight when even the coach loses his sweater

March 9, 2020
College Baseball

This simultaneous slide from two Mississippi State baserunners is mesmerizing

March 9, 2020
Attention, Oddsmakers

Players Championship 2020: 15 prop bets we’d love to see for the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

March 9, 2020
House Salad

Mullets, flow, and fros oh my, the 2020 Minnesota All Hockey Hair Team is here

March 9, 2020
The LA Tide Pods

WARNING: The new Los Angeles Rams logo looks like total butt

March 9, 2020
Monday Superlatives

In the wake of the coronavirus, is it time to end the handshake in sports and in life?

March 9, 2020
2020 Players Championship

Players Championship 2020: The good, the bad and the 'Better than most' from the 17th hole at...

March 9, 2020
Rehab 101

Tyrrell Hatton recovered from wrist surgery in the most chill way possible

March 7, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursPlayers 2020 expert picks: Is it actually smart to …
Golf News & ToursPlayers 2020: Why Patrick Reed has never felt so mu…
puttingMajor Championships - Tiger Vault: "Better Than Mos…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved