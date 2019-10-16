Trending
Swoletown, USA

Jaromir Jagr, who is almost 50 years old, is an absolute UNIT, should come back to the NHL as an enforcer

By
2 hours ago

We'd never say never, but it feels safe to declare that Jaromir Jagr's NHL career is officially over, even if he's still a snipe show at the age of 47. No matter how good that wrister still is, few teams have much use for a slow, aging forward who'd have trouble keeping up with the Connor McDavids, Jack Eichels and Mitch Marners of the modern-day NHL.

RELATED: Jaromir Jagr is quite possibly the goofiest great athlete ever

Perhaps there is another path back to the show for Jagr, who has stated in the past that is goal was to play in the NHL until he was 50, and even beyond. If he were to take on the role of enforcer, which, as we know, is a dying position in the league, maybe he could be of assistance to a club. Unlike Milan Lucic, he'd be an enforcer that could occasionally score once in awhile.

If this sounds like a crazy idea, it shouldn't. Jagr posted a picture of himself shirtless to Instagram on Tuesday, and he looks like a guy we would NOT want to mess with, on or off the ice:

Loading

View on Instagram

Goodness, gracious, what an absolute UNIT. We were half-kidding about the enforcer thing, but after seeing this, he might want to consider it. According to hockeyfights.com, Jagr never fought in his career, and why would he? A player with his skill should never be tussling, though he couldn't avoid it entirely:

Clearly, fighting was not one of his strong suits, but the way he looks now at 47 years old, maybe he could hold his own. He always had one of the strongest lower body's in the sport, and now he's got the upper body to match. It's highly unlikely a team will ever give him one more chance, but we can dream.

RELATED: Australia's first-ever mullet festival makes Jaromir Jagr look clean cut

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Swoletown, USA

Jaromir Jagr, who is almost 50 years old, is an absolute UNIT, should come back to the NHL as...

2 hours ago
Death Wish

Footage of Mike Tyson shadowboxing at 53 years old is still scary as hell

3 hours ago
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Let's

4 hours ago
Legends

Byeong Hun An's dad, who is an Olympic medalist, could beat you at ping pong with a wooden...

5 hours ago
Honey, I'm Home

Michael Jordan selling $7.5-million Utah utopia with golf simulator and Glenwild G.C. views

5 hours ago
Let the Kids Play

Juan Soto celebrates Nationals' NL pennant with grape juice because he doesn't turn 21 until...

8 hours ago
Brooks vs. the world

Wait . . . did Brooks Koepka just get motivated for a non-major?

9 hours ago
Diehards

The honesty from this Washington Nationals fan is something we should all strive for

9 hours ago
NBAYY

Ranking the 10 best new jerseys ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season

October 15, 2019
Best Buds

This group hug in the Washington Nationals dugout is the most heartwarming moment of the MLB...

October 15, 2019
The Grind

Rickie Fowler’s beach wedding, Cardi B’s Tiger Woods reversal, and a big week for WAGs

October 15, 2019
Novelty Gifts

A unofficial ranking of the best golf "talents" you can book on Cameo

October 15, 2019
Playoffs

St. Louis Cardinals coach makes two holes-in-one before playoff game, proves Cardinals aren't...

October 14, 2019
Truck Everlasting

The football truck video to end all football truck videos has finally arrived

October 14, 2019
Buckets

The Washington Wizards' Topgolf outing wasn't nearly as gruesome as you'd expect

October 14, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Where dreams come to die

October 14, 2019
Big Man On Campus

LSU, everything about LSU, is our college football star of the week

October 14, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Dolphins all but lock up Tua Tagovailoa with epic Tank...

October 14, 2019
Related
The LoopJaromir Jagr, who is almost 50 years old, is an abs…
Golf News & ToursAlex Noren perfectly recreates his famous putt from…
The LoopFootage of Mike Tyson shadowboxing at 53 years old …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved