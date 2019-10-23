Is this 360-degree, behind-the-back, through-the-legs jam the best dunk of all time?

To those who think they've seen it all when it comes to dunking, you probably haven't seen Isaiah Rivera. The professional dunker recently wowed basketball fans around the world, not with new moves, but with a combinations of tried-and-true moves. The 360? That's so 90s. Same with the the between-the-legs and the around-the-back. But surely no one could do all three at the same time. . . right?

Wrong, obviously. Hence this post. Rivera managed to put all three together and it will blow your mind. Introducing what is possibly the greatest dunk of all time:

Absolutely ridiculous. Also, how about the fact he did it while a pickup game was going on? Hardly anybody noticed or cared Rivera had just pulled off a dunk that Dr. J in his prime couldn't have dreamed of.

Anyway, obviously, the title of greatest dunk of all time is subjective. For me, as a Knicks fan, nothing was better than John Starks' THE DUNK over Michael Jordan in the 1993 NBA Playoffs. In terms of most ridiculous in-game dunk? That has to go to Vince Carter jumping over Frederic Weis during the 2000 Olympics. And recently, young whippersnappers like Zion Williamson and high schooler Jimma Gatwech have offered up their own memorable efforts. But this from Rivera is pretty special. OK, now who is going to be the first to do a 360-degree, behind-the-back, through-the-legs windmill?

