Zion Williamson's reign as the greatest high school dunker of all time didn't last long

Zion Williamson had a good run as the greatest high school dunker of all time (To be fair, Vince Carter's high school days came long before the advent of YouTube and social media), but it's time to proclaim a new posterizing prodigy. And he's also got a catchy name.

Introducing Jimma Gatwech, a high school senior at Huntington Prep (W. Va.), who would be Zion's top (only?) competition if he were allowed to compete in this season's NBA Dunk Contest. Gatwech doesn't possess the raw power of Zion, but the 6-foot-4 guard is pulling off in-game dunks the likes of which we've never seen. Check out this incredible compilation, but focus on the final dunk, which needs to be shown from a few different angles to be fully appreciated:

Incredible. More like Jimma GOATwech, am I right? Anyway, here's another montage of jaw-dropping jams from Jimma, who recently announced he will do a post-grad year before declaring for the NBA Draft:

The kid has hops for days. And he's going to pack a few arenas once he turns pro.

