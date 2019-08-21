If you thought James Harden was unstoppable, wait until you see his ridiculous new move

Perhaps no NBA star has ever expanded his bag of offensive tricks like James Harden . Despite being the league's most lethal scorer, the Houston Rockets lefty continues to add new moves at a faster clip than Kevin Hart makes movies. Harden's latest might be his most ridiculous—and most unguardable.

RELATED: The NBA weighs in on James Harden's "controversial" new move

Get ready for the running one-handed(!) three-pointer.

Loading View on Instagram

The Rockets traded for Russell Westbrook in the off-season, but who needs him when you have someone you can do that ? Seriously, if Harden has mastered this absurd move, he might average 50 points per game next season.

RELATED: Check out Dennis Smith Jr.'s nasty off-season dunk

And the best part? Unlike some of The Beard's previous concoctions, this one isn't a travel . Not that that matters in the NBA, where traveling violations are called almost as infrequently as slow-play penalties on the PGA Tour. But still, just in case a ref is feeling frisky with the whistle, this is all good.

In any event, to the rest of the NBA, you've been warned.

RELATED: Devin Booker got upset about being double-teamed in pickup game

(h/t SB Nation )

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP