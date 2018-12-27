How the golf world celebrated Christmas

Trending
Another holiday season is in the books, and with it our annual reminder that golf's best and brightest are just like us, suffering through another one of grandpa's stories from while slipping into irreversible glucose shock. But just like your crazy family, these pros have their own traditions—from Bubba Claus to Poulter's Elf on the Shelf obsession—which they splattered all over Instagram this week, probably during Home Alone's second act where things slow down a bit. Rev up that Christmas spirit once last time and see how your favorite pros celebrated this year.

Rickie Fowler

Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson

Justin Thomas

Michelle Wie

Ian Poulter

Phil

Greg Norman

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Bubba Claus

Sergio Garcia

Pat Perez

Lee Westwood and Danny Willett

