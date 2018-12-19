This Google ad starring Macaulay Culkin will make you drop everything you're doing to watch "Home Alone"

Anything and everything is being remade these days, and it's all equally terrible. We all saw those still images from the live-action remake of Aladdin on Wednesday and you're lying to yourself if they didn't make you feel sick. If I was Aladdin, my first wish to the Genie would be for everyone to STOP remaking every movie and TV show.

However, when it's done right, and by right I mean in one-minute, commercial form, it can be excellent. Case in point, Google's newest ad for the Google assistant, which stars Macaulay Culkin reprising his role as Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone":

Knee-jerk review:

Just how good is this commercial? Take look at the social media reaction. Twitter is a place where you could save a scared, stray dog that was wandering into oncoming traffic and people would say things like "how dare you not allow the dog to make its OWN decisions" or "nice job putting everyone's life at risk to save a dog loser!" And yet, the response to this superb "Home Alone"-inspired ad is overwhelmingly positive:

It's almost impossible to find a single negative reaction, which, seems impossible on social media. It's that perfect, featuring every little detail from Culkin still eating the mac and cheese with a fork and knife to the Little Nero delivery guy's jacket, which has to be available online somewhere for sale. That thing is FRESH. You can actually buy it in sweatshirt form , though I'm sure every frat bro in America already beat you to it.

If we had one, very small qualm though ....

As you're probably aware, the cardboard cutout in the movie is Michael Jordan. Is Google replacing him with Kevin Durant a shot at LeBron James? Wait until NBA Twitter catches wind of this and rips this seemingly flawless commercial to shreds.

RELATED: The best booze gifts to give (and get) this holiday season