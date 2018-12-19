Trending
Remakes

This Google ad starring Macaulay Culkin will make you drop everything you're doing to watch "Home Alone"

By
3 hours ago

Anything and everything is being remade these days, and it's all equally terrible. We all saw those still images from the live-action remake of Aladdin on Wednesday and you're lying to yourself if they didn't make you feel sick. If I was Aladdin, my first wish to the Genie would be for everyone to STOP remaking every movie and TV show.

However, when it's done right, and by right I mean in one-minute, commercial form, it can be excellent. Case in point, Google's newest ad for the Google assistant, which stars Macaulay Culkin reprising his role as Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone":

Knee-jerk review:

Just how good is this commercial? Take look at the social media reaction. Twitter is a place where you could save a scared, stray dog that was wandering into oncoming traffic and people would say things like "how dare you not allow the dog to make its OWN decisions" or "nice job putting everyone's life at risk to save a dog loser!" And yet, the response to this superb "Home Alone"-inspired ad is overwhelmingly positive:

It's almost impossible to find a single negative reaction, which, seems impossible on social media. It's that perfect, featuring every little detail from Culkin still eating the mac and cheese with a fork and knife to the Little Nero delivery guy's jacket, which has to be available online somewhere for sale. That thing is FRESH. You can actually buy it in sweatshirt form, though I'm sure every frat bro in America already beat you to it.

If we had one, very small qualm though ....

As you're probably aware, the cardboard cutout in the movie is Michael Jordan. Is Google replacing him with Kevin Durant a shot at LeBron James? Wait until NBA Twitter catches wind of this and rips this seemingly flawless commercial to shreds.

RELATED: The best booze gifts to give (and get) this holiday season

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Remakes

This Google ad starring Macaulay Culkin will make you drop everything you're doing to watch...

3 hours ago
A Festivus For the Rest of Us

The Loop's 2018 Golf Festivus

4 hours ago
Love The Darts

Darts player makes late submission for cockiest celebration of the year

7 hours ago
Kobe!

Richard Jefferson told the quintessential Kobe Bryant story during the Lakers-Nets game

8 hours ago
Highlight Reel

Zion Williamson is now taking on backboards with his head

8 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger's tank-top, Phil's "worm," and an actual wild goose: The top 10 buzzworthy golf moments...

December 18, 2018
Baseball Bloopers

The (small) role golf played in Mike Piazza killing a 100-year-old soccer club

December 18, 2018
Gambling

The things that had to happen for this 12-team, $50,000 NFL parlay to hit will give you...

December 18, 2018
Wide World of Whiskey

7 things a Kentucky bourbon pilgrimage taught us about the universe

December 18, 2018
Star Treatment

James Harden is so used to traveling that he can't even admit this blatant travel was a travel

December 18, 2018
Viral Videos

Our favorite golf trick shots of 2018

December 18, 2018
Cold, Hard Justice

Noted celebrity golfer Alfonso Ribeiro suing 'Fortnite' over a dance move

December 18, 2018
DE-FENCE

Taj Gibson tries to block a shot with his shoe, opens shoe-blocking floodgates

December 18, 2018
Sibling Rivalry

Kid crosses up his little sister so hard his mom storms the court

December 17, 2018
Daggers

The Jets kick an easy cover to the curb and the rest of the bad beats of the weekend

December 17, 2018
Business Decisions

This is the moment Sebastian Janikowski realized he was too old for this sh*t

December 17, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Are the Patriots...(GULP)...in trouble?

December 17, 2018
Monday Superlatives

The Butt Sack has restored the athletic dignity of the butt

December 17, 2018
Related
The LoopThis Kingsford Charcoal commercial starring Bartolo…
The LoopTiger says he and Phil will 'beat each other's brai…
The LoopMichael Jordan's Brady vs. Rodgers Sunday Night Foo…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection